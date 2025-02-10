Congress Rips Into BJP, Modi For ‘Belated Resignation’ Of Manipur CM Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, nearly two years after ethnic violence erupted in the state, triggering sharp criticism from the Congress. The opposition accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “allowing him to continue” despite the deteriorating situation and urged him to visit Manipur and hear the “stories of horror” from the people.

Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in the presence of BJP state president A. Sharda, BJP’s Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, and at least 19 MLAs.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far,” Singh stated in his resignation letter, expressing gratitude to the Centre for its “timely actions, interventions, and developmental work.”

Congress Slams ‘Delayed’ Resignation

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed Singh’s resignation came only after mounting pressure from the public, the Supreme Court, and the Congress.

“The resignation of CM Biren Singh shows that mounting public pressure, the SC investigation, and the no-confidence motion by the Congress have forced a reckoning,” Gandhi said, accusing Singh of “instigating division” in Manipur and blaming PM Modi for letting him stay in office.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Singh resigned out of “compulsion” ahead of the party’s planned no-confidence motion in the Manipur Assembly.

“You need to understand the chronology. Tomorrow, the Congress party was going to move a no-confidence motion. The Manipur CM realised he does not have the majority… so he tendered his resignation today. It was his compulsion… There is an atmosphere of fear in Manipur,” Ramesh told ANI.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called Singh’s resignation “too little, too late.”

“The resignation of BJP’s Manipur CM is like shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted!” Kharge wrote on X, slamming the BJP government’s handling of the crisis.

Kharge Targets PM Modi

Kharge also took a swipe at PM Modi for not visiting Manipur since violence broke out in May 2023.

“Modi ji has not stepped on Manipur’s soil since his last election campaign in January 2022, although he had time to visit several foreign countries in between. Now that the CM has belatedly resigned, we hope and urge him to visit Manipur and hear the stories of horror from the people,” Kharge said.

Accusing the BJP of failing to uphold Rajdharma, Kharge blamed the government’s “rank incompetence” for the crisis.

“At least 258 people have died, more than 5,600 arms and 6.5 lakh rounds of ammunition were looted from police armouries, more than 60,000 people displaced, and thousands are still forced to live in relief camps,” he wrote.

‘Unfit’ For The Post, Says Congress

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal claimed Singh was “unfit” to be CM and accused the Centre of shielding him despite widespread calls for his removal.

“Since May 2023, it was clear to the entire world that N. Biren Singh’s position as Manipur CM was untenable. It was also evident that he was unfit to remain in his post, yet the Central Government continued to shield him despite growing demands for his removal,” Venugopal wrote on X.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi echoed similar sentiments, questioning why Singh was not removed earlier.

“More than 20 BJP MLAs were against him. The law and order situation in Manipur was deteriorating day by day. What was the compulsion of the BJP that the CM was not removed from his post earlier? It is the responsibility of the BJP to send a competent person who can improve the situation,” Alvi said.

Congress MP from Inner Manipur, A. Bimol Akoijam, stressed the need for a responsible government.

“The economy has been destroyed. So many lives have been lost, and thousands of people are still languishing in relief camps. We deserve a responsible government,” he said.

Manipur Crisis

The ethnic violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, after a rally by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM) protested a Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider granting Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community. The conflict escalated into widespread violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, leading to months of unrest.