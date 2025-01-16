Congress’ SC Petition On Places Of Worship Act Sparks Debate: Political Messaging Or Vote Bank Strategy For Delhi Polls?

Ahead of voting for the Delhi Assembly elections, the timing of a petition filed by the Congress Party in the Supreme Court suggests that the party has made a bold move just before the polls. While the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are clashing over Hindutva issues, the Congress seems to have clarified its agenda of wooing Muslim voters.

The Congress Party has approached the Supreme Court in support of the Places of Worship Act. It has requested that its stance be considered in the petitions challenging this law. Filed through the party's General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal, the plea highlights that the Congress was in power when the law was passed in 1991.

In its petition, the Congress has stated that any amendment to this Act would go against the country’s social harmony and secular structure. The plea also emphasizes that tampering with the Act could harm the nation's unity and integrity. In today's DNA, Zee News analysed how this move will impact Delhi polls:

Watch Full DNA Video Here

Approximately 13% of Delhi's electorate comprises Muslim voters. To target this significant vote bank, particularly in 12 assembly constituencies, Rahul Gandhi strategically began his election campaign from Seelampur, a constituency with the highest Muslim population in Delhi. His campaign narrative revolved around minority issues, which has been further reinforced by the Congress Party's petition supporting the Places of Worship Act.

To understand why this move could be a political masterstroke, one needs to consider the impact of the Places of Worship Act. Controversies surrounding this Act are widespread, with claims of temples existing at various mosque sites leading to surveys or demands for them. Notable examples include: Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Gyanvapi Mosque in Kashi, Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, and Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh.

By clearly supporting this Act, the Congress is trying to set a narrative not just in Delhi but across India, portraying itself as a party that stands for the interests of Muslims. With this strategic petition, the Congress has stirred political debates in the run-up to the Delhi elections. However, the key question remains: will this move successfully bring Muslim voters into Congress’s fold?