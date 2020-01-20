हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress Coordination Committee

Congress sets up committees for better coordination between party and state government

Prior to the list of Coordination Committees, Congress has also released a list of its Manifesto Implementation Committees for the Congress-ruled states of  Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh to ensure that the promises made by the party in its manifestos get properly implemented in these states. 

Congress sets up committees for better coordination between party and state government

New Delhi: All India Congress constitutes Coordination Committees in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, and Rajasthan on Monday to ensure smooth functioning of the party. The congress released a state-wise list of the panel which is approved by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. 

Dipak Babaria has been named as the AICC general secretary in-charge for Madhya Pradesh and the other names in the list include Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, former CM Digvijaya Singh, Arun Yadav, Jitu Patwari and Minakshi Natarajan.

In Chhattisgarh, P L Punia will take over as the in-charge of the coordination committee and the names of other leaders include Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party's state unit chief Mohan Markam, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Shivkumar Dahariya, Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu and Arvind Netam.

Live TV

Mukul Wasnik will head the coordination panel for Puducherry, while Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Pradesh Congress Committee chief A Namassivayam, Vaithilingham, M Kandasamy, A V Subramanian, Valsaraj and Sanjay Dutt are its other members.

In Rajasthan, the general secretary in-charge for party affairs Avinash Pandey will be the chairman of the coordination panel, while chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state unit chief Sachin Pilot are the other names in the list including Hemaram Chaudhary, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Deepinder Shekhawat, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya and Harish Chaudhary.

Prior to the list of Coordination Committees, Congress has also released a list of its Manifesto Implementation Committees for the Congress-ruled states of  Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh to ensure that the promises made by the party in its manifestos get properly implemented. 

The Manifesto Implementation Committees includes names of senior Congress leaders like P Chidambaram who will head the committee in Punjab, Jairam Ramesh to head the committee in Chhattisgarh,  Tamradhwaj Sahu will lead the Rajasthan committee in and Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will look after the committee formed in Madhya Pradesh. 

Tags:
Congress Coordination CommitteeManifesto Implementation CommitteesMadhya PradeshChhattisgarhPuducherryRajasthanCongress
Next
Story

Daring women troopers, Dare Devil, of CRPF will be part of Republic Day Parade

Must Watch

PT5M41S

PM Vs CM fight in upcoming Delhi assembly elections?