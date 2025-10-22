Congress Skips NC-Led Alliance Meeting Amid Rajya Sabha Seat-Sharing Tensions In J&K

The gap between the Congress and the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir appears to have widened, as the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chose to skip a key alliance meeting convened by NC patron Dr Farooq Abdullah. The meeting was called to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and the legislative assembly session.

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra confirmed that the party would not participate in the meeting, citing the need to first receive instructions from the Congress high command in Delhi. “We have conveyed our members’ opinion to the high command in Delhi and are awaiting their direction,” Karra stated.

He emphasised that the Congress would refrain from attending alliance discussions until guidance comes from the central leadership. According to Karra, the JKPCC had already held an internal meeting to deliberate on recent political developments, including the invitation extended by the NC.

The decision to skip the meeting marks a further strain in the alliance, especially over the contentious issue of seat-sharing. The Congress has reportedly been unhappy with the NC for not offering a "safe seat" in the Rajya Sabha elections, something Karra described as a “jolt to trust” within the coalition.

He added that the final decision from the Congress high command is expected by 23 October, just a day before polling for the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

NC Proceeds Without Congress, Hopes For Support

Despite Congress’s absence, the NC went ahead with the alliance meeting and has already nominated its three candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Commenting on the situation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledged the Congress’s different decision-making structure, stating, “Congress has its own system... They have to wait for the party high command’s decision, whereas we take decisions here.”

However, Omar remained optimistic about eventual cooperation, expressing hope that Congress would still support NC’s candidates in a joint effort to keep the BJP from winning any Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Election Commission of India has scheduled the Rajya Sabha polls for 24 October 2025, filling four seats that have remained vacant since 2021. The growing rift between NC and Congress now poses a significant challenge to opposition unity in the region.