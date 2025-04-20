Congress Slams BJP Chief Nadda’s ‘Damage Control’ Over SC Remark: ‘Clear Case of Contempt’

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the ruling party distanced itself from comments made by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma criticising the Supreme Court.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of hypocrisy, calling the clarification issued by outgoing party president JP Nadda “damage control.”

“The distancing of the outgoing BJP President from the atrocious remarks made by 2 BJP MPs on the Chief Justice of India carries little meaning. These MPs are repeat offenders when it comes to hate speech and are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions, and individuals,” Ramesh posted on X.

Calling Nadda’s statement hollow, he added, “The outgoing BJP President's clarification is nothing but damage control. It will fool nobody. This is Entire Political Science reflecting itself as Entire Political Hypocrisy.”

He further questioned Nadda’s silence on other controversial remarks allegedly made by BJP-appointed officials.

“But the outgoing BJP President is totally silent on equally unacceptable remarks on the judiciary that are continually made by one of its very distinguished appointees to a high Constitutional position. What does he have to say about these remarks? Does the BJP subscribe to them?” Ramesh asked.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also condemned Dubey's comments, calling them a direct attack on the judiciary. Speaking to ANI, he said the remarks amounted to contempt of court and violated constitutional values.

“It is a clear case of contempt of court, violation of Constitution... This cannot be taken lightly. A serious allegation has been made by a member of Parliament against the Chief Justice of India... It is a serious direct attack on the judiciary...” Venugopal said.

He urged both the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the judiciary to take appropriate action. “The Speaker and the Court should take action... They are trying to threaten the judiciary,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey slammed the Godda MP’s statement, saying it reflected an erosion of democratic values.

“The dictatorship in the nation has reached such a level that now a member of Parliament is challenging the court... Are these people more learned than the judges? Will they do anything in the darkness of the majority, and will the courts stay silent?... When the courts give decisions in their favour, they say that the judiciary is the third pillar of democracy,” Pandey told ANI.

Calling the remarks "very unfortunate", Pandey demanded that the judiciary act against Dubey.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the BJP MP’s comments, accusing the ruling party of attempting to intimidate the judiciary.

"You people (BJP) are tubelights...threatening the court in such a way. Do you even know what Article 142 is? It was framed by BR Ambedkar," Owaisi said, referencing the constitutional provision empowering the Supreme Court to ensure complete justice.

The controversy has sparked widespread outrage among opposition leaders, who are demanding accountability and action from both Parliament and the judiciary.