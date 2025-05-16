Congress Slams BJP For Taking 'Political Mileage' From Operation Sindoor
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi for planning a meeting with "only NDA" Chief Ministers next week.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for planning a meeting with "only NDA" Chief Ministers next week, stating that it is an attempt by the ruling BJP to extract “political mileage” from India's military action under Operation Sindoor.
"The PM has called for a meeting of ONLY NDA Chief Ministers on May 25th to take political mileage from Operation Sindoor. But he now wants MPs from all parties to go abroad as a delegation for explaining India's stance on terrorism from Pakistan. The diplomatic initiative is badly needed but why these double standards?" Ramesh said in a post on X.
प्रधानमंत्री ने 25 मई को केवल एनडीए शासित राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों की बैठक बुलाई है, ताकि ऑपरेशन सिंदूर से राजनीतिक लाभ उठाया जा सके।
लेकिन अब वे चाहते हैं कि पाकिस्तान से होने वाले आतंकवाद पर भारत का रुख स्पष्ट करने के लिए सभी दलों के सांसद विदेश जाएं।
