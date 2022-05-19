हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pangong Tso bridge

'Blatant compromise with national security’: Congress slams Centre over Pangong Tso bridge issue

A day after reports emerged about China building a second bridge across Pangong Tso, the MEA on Thursday said the area where the reported construction is being undertaken is under the occupation of that country for decades.

&#039;Blatant compromise with national security’: Congress slams Centre over Pangong Tso bridge issue
File Photo

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday termed as "meek" the government's reaction to reports that China was building a second bridge across Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh and alleged that it was a "blatant compromise" with India's national security. A day after reports emerged about China building the bridge, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the area where the reported construction is being undertaken is under the occupation of that country for decades.

At a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India monitors such developments.

Tagging a video of Bagchi's remarks, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet, "Such meek & cowering response to building of 2nd bridge by China on Pangong Tso Lake is a blatant compromise with our 'National Security'."

"China continuously violates our territorial integrity and a diffident Modi Govt just cedes our territory. This is deprecable & condemnable!" he said.

In response to queries over the media reports, Bagchi said at the media briefing, "We have seen media reports and other reports on the so-called bridge...Somebody said second bridge or if it is an expansion of the current bridge."

He said India always felt that the area that is referred to in the reports is under the occupation of the Chinese side for decades.

