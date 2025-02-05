Congress Slams Modi Govt, Claims Indians Deported From US Were ‘Handcuffed, Humiliated’

A US military aircraft carrying 104 Indians have landed in Amritsar. While the details of the deportation has not been shared by the Ministry of External Affairs officially, Congress has slammed the Narendra Modi government claiming that those deported were handcuffed and humiliated. The Congress voiced disappointment over the "images of Indians being handcuffed and humiliated" during their deportation from the U.S. The party also recalled that in 2013, the US had to issue an apology for its treatment of Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade after the then UPA government responded strongly.

"Looking at the pictures of Indians getting handcuffed and humiliated while being deported from the US saddens me as an Indian." "I remember in December of 2013, an Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade was handcuffed and strip searched in America. Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh registered a strong protest with US Ambassador Nancy Powell. The UPA government retaliated sharply. Leaders like Ms Meira Kumar, Sushil Kumar Shinde & Rahul Gandhi refused to meet the US Congressional delegation (George Holding, Pete Olson, David Schweikert, Rob Woodalland Madeleine Bordallo) that was visiting India at that time," said Congress leader Pawan Khera on X.

According to reports, a US military aircraft arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport under heavy security. Among the deportees were 25 women and 12 minors, the youngest being only four years old. Of the 104 individuals deported, 30 were from Punjab.

The military transport aircraft of the US bringing Indian migrants is one of the many expected in coming days and is the part of the big crackdown on illegal immigrants by US President Donald Trump in his second term at the White House. Without directly commenting on the deportation flight carrying the Indians, a spokesperson at the US embassy in New Delhi said on Tuesday that Washington is tightening immigration laws and removing illegal migrants.

Khera further said then PM Manmohan Singh termed the US action 'deplorable'. India withdrew several perks given to the US embassy, including imports of food and alcohol at concessional rates by embassy staff, he said. Khera said Income Tax department started investigating the American Embassy school.

"John Kerry expressed regrets at the treatment given to Devyani Khobragade. The US administration called up foreign secretary Sujatha Singh to convey the regrets of the USA," he said.

A 1999-batch IFS officer, Khobragade was arrested in New York on visa fraud charges, triggering a row between the two countries with India retaliating by downgrading privileges of certain categories of US diplomats among other steps.