Congress Slams Shashi Tharoor Over Emergency Remarks, Accuses Him Of 'Repeating BJP Lines Word For Word'

Congress has taken a strong dig at party leader Shashi Tharoor following his recent comments on the "cruelty" inflicted on the poor during the 1975 Emergency under Indira Gandhi's regime.

Without directly naming him, Congress MP Manickam Tagore launched a pointed attack on Tharoor, accusing him of "repeating BJP lines word for word."

In a post on X, Tagore wrote, "When a colleague starts repeating BJP lines word for word, you begin to wonder — Is the bird becoming a parrot? Mimicry is cute in birds, not in politics."