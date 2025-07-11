Advertisement
Congress Slams Shashi Tharoor Over Emergency Remarks, Accuses Him Of 'Repeating BJP Lines Word For Word'

Congress has taken a strong dig at party leader Shashi Tharoor following his recent comments on the "cruelty" inflicted on the poor during the 1975 Emergency under Indira Gandhi's regime.

Last Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
Congress Slams Shashi Tharoor Over Emergency Remarks, Accuses Him Of 'Repeating BJP Lines Word For Word' (Photo: IANS)

Without directly naming him, Congress MP Manickam Tagore launched a pointed attack on Tharoor, accusing him of "repeating BJP lines word for word."

In a post on X, Tagore wrote, "When a colleague starts repeating BJP lines word for word, you begin to wonder — Is the bird becoming a parrot? Mimicry is cute in birds, not in politics."

