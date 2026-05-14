Kerala's new CM today? Congress ends 10-day deadlock; Satheesan or Venugopal?
Congress is set to break a 10-day deadlock today over the selection of Kerala’s next Chief Minister, with the party finally poised to unveil its pick from among grassroots architect VD Satheesan, AICC heavyweight KC Venugopal, and veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala to lead the state’s first non-Communist government in a decade.
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Congress is set to break a 10-day deadlock today over the selection of Kerala’s next Chief Minister, with the party finally poised to unveil its pick from among grassroots architect VD Satheesan, AICC heavyweight KC Venugopal, and veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala to lead the state’s first non-Communist government in a decade.
(This is a developing story.)
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