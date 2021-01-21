Congress to distribute 10 lakh calendars depicting Priyanka Gandhi’s political journey in UP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party is preparing to distribute nearly 10 lakh calendars of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra across each and every village and city of the BJP-ruled state.

According to the party sources, the calendars being published by the party encapsulates Priyanka Gandhi’s journey since she has plunged into active politics. The 12-page tabletop calendar, which will carry a photograph of Priyanka on every page, will also reflect the compassionate side of the Congress politician, who is the daughter of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and sister of party MP Rahul Gandhi.

The party has instructed its state-level leaders, office-bearers and workers at the grassroot level to distribute these calendars on Priyanka to each and every village and ward of the cities. These calendars will be given to each district and city committee for distribution.

In those photographs, Priyanka can be seen interacting with tribal women in Sonbhadra, meeting women in Amethi, praying at the famous ‘Mahakaal’ temple in Ujjain, participating in the Gandhi Jayanti function in Lucknow, attending the Ravidas Jayanti in Varanasi, meeting the family of the Hathras gang-rape victim, addressing an election rally, meeting children in Azamgarh and participating in a roadshow in Haryana.

In some other photographs, Priyanka can be seen trying to save party workers from police lathi-charge while going to Hathras to meet the gang-rape victim.

The calendar will also depict Priyanka Gandhi’s notable works in Amethi, Rae Bareli, Haryana, Jharkhand etc. In some photos, Priyanka's struggle against the Narendra Modi regime during the anti-CAA protests in Azamgarh and other districts of the state will also be depicted.

Sources further claimed that the party is carrying out the exercise to promote the party under the leadership of Priyanka and project her as the main face of the party before the next Assembly elections in UP in 2022.

The calendar, according to sources, will seek to project Priyanka as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate in order to propel Congress into the political centre stage in UP.

