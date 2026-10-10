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Congress to hold protest march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 12 as party slams 'muzzled democracy'

He said he had held a detailed meeting with various leaders to prepare for the march, and that a delegation of senior leaders would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking his intervention.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
Congress to hold protest march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 12 as party slams 'muzzled democracy'
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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