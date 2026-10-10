/Congress to hold protest march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on October 12 as party slams 'muzzled democracy'

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday called for a protest march in Delhi on October 12 against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In a post on X, Venugopal urged every common citizen to join the march against what he called a nationwide vote theft orchestrated by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
"We appeal to every Indian concerned about the survival of Indian democracy to join us in a massive protest march in Delhi on Monday - against the nationwide Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime," he said.
He said he had held a detailed meeting with various leaders to prepare for the march, and that a delegation of senior leaders would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking his intervention.
"INDIA MPs, leaders, workers and all concerned citizens will be holding a huge protest march against Gyanesh & Co, and a delegation of our senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Hon'ble CJI for his intervention in this crisis. Gyanesh must go. There will be no backing down," Venugopal said.
The announcement came after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi dared Modi to arrest all the protesters and said the Opposition would not back down. He also expressed solidarity with the protesting youth and urged them to carry on.
Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the capital while trying to march towards Jantar Mantar for a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, Delhi Police sources said on Saturday.
The Congress also criticised the restrictions imposed in central Delhi over the CJP protest, accusing the Union government of curbing fundamental rights and suppressing dissent. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram condemned the security measures, including alleged detentions, curbs on movement and disruption to public transport and internet services.
In a post on X, Kharge said: "Our youth, students, lawyers, journalists, social activists, farm union leaders, YouTubers, content creators, everyone who is questioning this regime (BJP government) are being detained. Modi Govt has turned the 'Mother of Democracy' into a 'Muzzled Democracy'."
He added: "The cowardice of the BJP-RSS is on full display today. Detentions, arrests, jails, lathis and pellets cannot deter the people of India. Since the days of our freedom struggle, the youth have been at the forefront of shaping the nation's destiny. The Congress Party, along with the united Opposition, will fight this tyrannical regime, tooth and nail."
Kharge said the Congress would continue to defend democracy, the Constitution and the fundamental rights of every Indian.
Tharoor expressed concern over the security arrangements, citing checkpoints, concrete barriers, spike strips and a heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel. He said he had returned to Delhi after 2am and had rarely seen such extensive restrictions in the city.
He also pointed to reports of train cancellations, metro station closures, the suspension of internet services in parts of the capital, and young people being detained from their homes and streets in and around Delhi. He alleged the measures were meant to stop citizens from peacefully questioning the integrity of elections.
"Freedom of movement stands completely shackled. Jantar Mantar was designated precisely so that citizens could voice dissent in the centre of Delhi, and today even the roads leading to it have been declared out of bounds," Tharoor said.
He questioned why security personnel were deployed in such numbers when similar urgency had not been shown over the protection of women in the capital. He demanded the release of those detained and asked whether authorities would impose the same restrictions if protesters returned on October 12.
"Our GenZ deserves better than an undeclared Emer-GenZ," he said, adding that a government confident in the fairness of elections should welcome questions rather than respond with restrictions. Barricades, he said, would not restore public confidence in the Election Commission, and he urged the Union government to give answers instead of using force.
"The strength of a democracy is measured by how it treats those who question its working, and by that measure, what we have seen today is utterly shameful and unconscionable," Tharoor said.
Chidambaram alleged that the BJP was going to extraordinary lengths to protect Gyanesh Kumar. He claimed that Metro station closures, the deployment of police from other states, internet shutdowns and curbs on peaceful protest had disrupted the lives of ordinary citizens.
"The youth are protesting; their minds are protesting; their hearts are protesting; their families are supporting them. And they are the voters in the next election," he said.
He added that the BJP would eventually realise that suppressing dissent and denying fundamental rights was not the way to win or retain power.
(With inputs from IANS)
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