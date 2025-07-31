Congress To Observe August 5 As 'Black Day', Launch Statehood Campaign In J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) announced on Thursday that 5th August will be observed as a Black Day, marking the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, along with the announcement of a new protest plan and related activities to demand the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Tariq Hameed Karra, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), today announced that Congress will observe August 5 as a “Black Day,” marking the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, which he described as the disempowerment of the J&K people. Karra said that on August 5, a peaceful sit-in will be held in Jammu, Srinagar, and all district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir. The protests aim to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which Karra accused of “glorifying” the downgrading of J&K’s status.

He also announced related protest activities to demand the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Starting August 1, 2025, the Congress will launch a massive outreach campaign to garner public support for the statehood movement. The campaign will involve engaging with traders, transporters, chambers of commerce, and unorganized sectors in both Jammu and Srinagar to build momentum for the cause.

From August 9 to August 21, 2025, the Congress will organize chain hunger strikes at all district headquarters, including Jammu and Srinagar, with exceptions on August 15 and August 16. On August 20, the birthday of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, party members will take a pledge to continue the struggle for statehood. He added that the next course of action will be announced on August 21, 2025.

Congress had started a nationwide statehood movement titled “Hamari Riyasat, Hamara Haq” and has held protests in Srinagar, Jammu, and Delhi. Karra made these remarks during a press conference at the JKPCC headquarters in Srinagar.