Congress To Support NC Candidates In Jammu And Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls, Says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday affirmed that the Congress party is backing the NC’s candidates in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha polls. He urged the central government to protect all religions and emphasized that India’s diversity, the nation’s greatest strength, must be preserved.

Despite reports of a rift in the alliance after the local Congress unit skipped a strategy meeting called by Abdullah, he maintained that the Congress was backing the NC. He explained that the local unit needed approval from its high command regarding attendance at the meeting.

The NC also received a significant boost when People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti announced her party’s support for the National Conference’s Rajya Sabha candidates, on the condition that the NC would back PDP bills in the Assembly.

Commenting on the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session, Abdullah said, “I have done enough in Parliament. Now, I need to take care of my home. Now, the youth will go to Parliament to raise the issues of our region.” He urged NC members to participate in meaningful debates rather than creating noise, adding, “The Assembly is not for noisemaking. There should be debates and discussions. What has ended in Parliament should happen here.”

Abdullah emphasized the importance of accountability, expressing a desire for the Assembly to return to its original purpose, with government ministers being answerable to questions, similar to the British Parliament.

He warned against spreading hatred and urged the central government to protect all religions. Responding to remarks by UP CM Yogi Adityanath concerning halal certification, Abdullah reiterated, “India believes in unity in diversity, and as long as we maintain this diversity, India will remain strong.”

Citing the collapse of powerful historical empires like the Roman and British, he noted, “Where is the British Empire today? Where is the Roman Empire? Nothing is permanent. No one stays in power forever; a time will come when they will be removed from power.” Abdullah’s comments served as a reminder that current ruling powers should not become complacent.