Congress' topless protest at AI Summit inspired by Nepal's Gen Z movement: Delhi Police

Youth Congress members who staged a topless protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI Summit in New Delhi were influenced by Nepal’s Gen Z movement that toppled the government, Delhi Police told a court on Friday.

Officials alleged that the demonstration, held during a high-profile summit attended by global leaders and tech executives, was part of a larger conspiracy to defame the country internationally.

“This is a larger conspiracy that has taken inspiration from the Gen Z protests in Nepal. The accused need to be confronted with each other as well as with digital evidence. This is a very important investigation,” the police told the court.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court sent all four arrested accused to police custody for five days. Bail applications of all four accused have been rejected.

#WATCH | Delhi: Four Indian Youth Congress leaders, arrested in connection with their protest at the AI ​​Summit at Bharat Mandapam, brought to Patiala House Court



Those arrested have been identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav https://t.co/RqtIKyMnCR pic.twitter.com/oj3TreHunW — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2026

Indian Youth Congress AI Summit Protest Case: Patiala House Court sends all four arrested accused to police custody for five days.



Bail applications of all four accused have been rejected. https://t.co/1DXzWBPMyt pic.twitter.com/W187chx7oU — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2026

Earlier, Delhi Police has sought custody of the arrested Youth Congress members.

Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for their protest at the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, identified as Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar, and Narasimha Yadav were produced before the Patiala House Court on Saturday morning.

Police also stated a detailed investigation is required into the funding of the protestors, for instance, who financed the printing of the T-shirts protestors were wearing during the protest. T-shirts carried a message like “PM is compromised”, “India-US Trade Deal”, and “Epstein Files”.

Earlier on Friday, around 10 Youth Congress activists stormed the AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam and staged a topless protest, raising slogans against Prime Minister PM Modi, such as "PM is compromised" over the India-US trade deal.

The protestors were wearing or holding matching T-shirt having images of PM Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with several slogans.

Security personnel promptly stepped in, and four protesters were subsequently arrested for allegedly disrupting the high-profile international event.

The protesters’ counsel challenged the police’s claims in court, contending that the demonstration was peaceful and that the activists had not attacked anyone. The lawyer further alleged that the protesters were the ones who were assaulted.

The protest sparked a heated political clash between the BJP and Congress. BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav, condemned the act as “anti-national” and accused the Congress of trying to tarnish India’s global image in front of international delegates and tech leaders.