Congress Urges Government To Delay CEC Selection Meeting Until Supreme Court Hearing

The Congress on Monday called on the government to postpone the meeting to select the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) until the Supreme Court hears a petition on February 19 regarding the constitution of the selection panel. The party’s demand came shortly after a meeting of the three-member selection committee, which included Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's Office in South Block, was convened to decide on the appointment of the new CEC. However, the Congress raised objections, arguing that the process should wait until the Supreme Court addresses the pending petition challenging the new law governing the appointment of the CEC and Election Commissioners.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi criticized the government’s decision to exclude the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection panel. “By removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, the government has made it clear it wants control and not preserve the credibility of the Election Commission,” Singhvi said.

Singhvi refrained from revealing specific details about what transpired during the meeting but confirmed that Rahul Gandhi attended the session. He emphasized that the case challenging the new act for appointing the CEC and Election Commissioners is currently pending before the Supreme Court, which has already issued a notice. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on February 19.

Singhvi argued that the government should have sought an early hearing of the petition, given that it was just a matter of 48 hours. “It is our suggestion that the Central government adjourn this meeting until after the hearing and instruct its counsels to appear and assist the court so that the hearing may be an effective one. Only then can a decision be taken in earnest,” he said.