/Congress vows to keep up pressure on Madhya Pradesh CM to resign over land scam allegations

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of being the "mastermind" of a major land scam in the state, vowing that his party will not relent in its demand for the Chief Minister's resignation until he is held accountable. The allegations centre on a 253-acre land scam in Ujjain, with the Congress claiming a conflict of interest over land purchases made by CM Yadav's family in areas falling under the Ujjain Master Plan 2035.
"There is no doubt whatsoever that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh is the mastermind of this massive land scam, carried out for his personal gain," Ramesh wrote on X. "The Indian National Congress will continue its relentless struggle to demand his resignation, as that is the only path to ensuring accountability."
Ramesh made the remarks in response to a post by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, who had publicly called out the Chief Minister's continued silence on the matter. Patwari noted that Congress had given Yadav three days to respond to questions from the public, and that the deadline had passed without any word from the Chief Minister.
"Time is moving swiftly ahead, but your silence remains just where it is," Patwari wrote. "Ministers have spoken, the organisation has spoken, official clarifications have arrived, but the people want to know."
This is not the first time Ramesh has trained his sights on Yadav over the issue. On 23 June, he alleged that the BJP's so-called "double engine" government in Madhya Pradesh had become an "engine of loot," with the Chief Minister himself at its helm. He also alleged that infighting within the ruling party, possibly involving the state's Agriculture Minister, had added another layer of turbulence to an already troubled administration.
CM Mohan Yadav is yet to address the allegations publicly.
(With ANI inputs)
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