Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Congress vows to keep up pressure on Madhya Pradesh CM to resign over land scam allegations

Congress vows to keep up pressure on Madhya Pradesh CM to resign over land scam allegations

Ramesh made the remarks in response to a post by Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, who had publicly called out the Chief Minister's continued silence on the matter. Patwari noted that Congress had given Yadav three days to respond to questions from the public, and that the deadline had passed without any word from the Chief Minister.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Congress vows to keep up pressure on Madhya Pradesh CM to resign over land scam allegations
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why doesn't Europe have AC? The real reason Air Conditioners are so rare despite brutal heatwaves
Europe heatwave8 min ago
2
Auto news9 min ago
3
pune rape case22 min ago
4
8th Pay Commission23 min ago
5
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 202624 min ago