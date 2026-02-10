Congress vs BJP in lok sabha: No-confidence motion against speaker Om Birla

The Congress party has moved closer to bringing a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after repeated disruptions in the House. According to sources, the party has submitted a notice for the motion to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

The move has come after several days of adjournments in the Lok Sabha, where proceedings have been repeatedly stalled due to protests and sloganeering by Opposition members. On Tuesday, the Lower House met briefly but was adjourned again till 12 pm amid continued uproar.

Congress has submitted the notice of no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha https://t.co/C4Eti1llmn — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2026

Sources said that Congress MPs signed the no-confidence motion on Monday, citing dissatisfaction with the way the House has been functioning. The party believes the Speaker has not handled proceedings in a fair manner.

The proposed motion is said to have the backing of key Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not yet made its stand clear on the issue. More clarity is expected once the notice is formally taken up in the Lok Sabha.

However, sources said on Wednesday that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not sign the no-confidence motion against Om Birla initiated by the Congress.

According to sources, if the Speaker does not allow Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak, the Congress is set to go ahead with the no-confidence motion. However, if he is allowed to speak, the party will hold back the motion.

This comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address. Gandhi cited General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir to discuss the 2020 standoff with China. The Speaker passed a ruling asking Gandhi not to cite unpublished literature.

On Tuesday, the LoP in the Lok Sabha alleged that the publisher was not telling the truth by claiming that the book had not gone to print, as the same had been confirmed by the former Army Chief.

“Here is a tweet from Mr Naravane which says, ‘Just follow the link to my book’. The point I am making is either Mr Naravane is lying or Penguin is lying. I don’t think the former Army Chief will lie. Penguin says the book has not been published, but the book is available on Amazon. Gen Naravane has tweeted, ‘Please buy my book in 2023.’ I believe Naravane ji over Penguin. Do you believe Penguin over Naravane ji? I believe Naravane ji has made certain statements in his book which are inconvenient for the Government of India and the Prime Minister of India. Obviously, you have to decide whether Penguin or the former Army Chief is telling the truth,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The BJP hit back, with MP Nishikant Dubey accusing the Congress of working against the nation.

“Penguin has released a statement saying that the book has not been printed or released, and they will take action. There are rules in this Parliament, and one cannot mislead it. If the publisher says the book has not been published, which book is he showing? I urge the Speaker to take strict action against Rahul Gandhi and these Soros elements which are working to harm the nation,” he said.

While the Congress does not have the numbers to carry a no-confidence motion, it is likely to disrupt parliamentary proceedings this week.

(with ANI inputs).