/Congress vs Congress: Chidambaram, Gogoi and 3 party MPs backed MDR framework for UPI in Parliament

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre over its decision to “impose” fees on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above Rs 2,000. However, five Congress MPs, P Chidambaram, Manish Tewari, Gaurav Gogoi, Kishori Lal and K Gopinath, supported a tiered Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) and revenue framework for UPI in Parliament.
Earlier this year, the Standing Committee on Finance recommended introducing a tiered MDR/revenue framework for UPI and called for its notification and implementation without delay.
5 Congress MPs on ccommittee that backed MDR framework
The five Congress MPs, including former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and former Union Minister Manish Tewari, were members of the committee and were present in Parliament on August 12 when the report was adopted. No dissent was recorded in the published minutes.
As per the committee, "establishing a viable revenue mechanism is critical to ensuring that the UPI ecosystem achieves financial sustainability without perpetually straining the Government exchequer".
The Committee recommended that, while the proposed three-year multi-year scheme and cashback components are necessary to promote and expand digital payments in underserved Tier 3 to Tier 6 cities, the Department of Financial Services should simultaneously explore a self-sustaining, tiered revenue model.
The Committee also noted that, in line with its earlier recommendations stressing the need for a viable revenue model, legislative provisions enabling the introduction of a tiered Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) structure have been brought forward.
The Committee observed that, although statutory provisions now allow for a calibrated Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on high-value transactions, any delay in notifying and implementing the framework could leave payment service providers overly reliant on inadequate subsidies. This, it said, could undermine essential investments in cybersecurity, fraud prevention and digital payment network infrastructure.
NDA rejected Rahul Gandhi's claim
On Wednesday, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rejected Rahul Gandhi’s concerns over UPI charges, as well as his allegation that the decision was taken under pressure from the United States. They termed the allegation baseless and defended the Union government’s decision.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegation that the decision was taken because of pressure from the US, saying there was no connection between the two.
"Rahul Gandhi's allegation that this step was taken under US pressure is completely baseless. Rahul Gandhi is adept at spreading falsehoods and habitually makes misleading claims on various issues. America has nothing to do with this decision," Athawale said.
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