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Congress vs Congress: Chidambaram, Gogoi and 3 party MPs backed MDR framework for UPI in Parliament

Five Congress MPs backed a tiered MDR and revenue framework for UPI in a Parliamentary panel report, contrasting with Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of proposed charges on high-value UPI transactions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 07:27 AM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
Congress vs Congress: Chidambaram, Gogoi and 3 party MPs backed MDR framework for UPI in Parliament
Image Credit: ANI

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Congress vs Congress: Chidambaram, Gogoi and 3 party MPs backed MDR framework for UPI in Parliament
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