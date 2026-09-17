/Congress vs Congress: Chidambaram, Gogoi and 3 party MPs backed MDR framework for UPI in Parliament

The Committee recommended that, while the proposed three-year multi-year scheme and cashback components are necessary to promote and expand digital payments in underserved Tier 3 to Tier 6 cities, the Department of Financial Services should simultaneously explore a self-sustaining, tiered revenue model.



The Committee also noted that, in line with its earlier recommendations stressing the need for a viable revenue model, legislative provisions enabling the introduction of a tiered Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) structure have been brought forward.