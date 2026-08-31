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Congress warns of Tamil Nadu cabinet exit if Vijay's TVK fails to endorse Rahul Gandhi as PM

The ultimatum highlights growing internal strains within the coalition led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. Tensions began building after multiple TVK leaders openly championed Chief Minister Vijay as a potential national leader and prime ministerial prospect for 2029.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
Congress warns of Tamil Nadu cabinet exit if Vijay's TVK fails to endorse Rahul Gandhi as PM
Image Credit: IANS

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Congress warns of Tamil Nadu cabinet exit if Vijay's TVK fails to endorse Rahul Gandhi as PM
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