In Tamil Nadu, the political atmosphere has turned tense after TVK leaders continued to portray Chief Minister Vijay as a potential PM candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. Political friction has surfaced within the Tamil Nadu ruling alliance as Tourism Minister S. Rajesh Kumar issued a stern warning to the Vijay government. Kumar stated that Congress ministers will walk out of the state Cabinet if the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) fails to endorse Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2026 general elections.
Addressing party workers at the swearing-in ceremony of George Robinson as the head of the Kanyakumari West District Congress Committee, Kumar asserted that Rahul Gandhi remains the party’s definitive choice for India's top post, reported News18.
"Rahul Gandhi will be the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 parliamentary election...If at all TVK refuses to accept this, the two Congress ministers will walk out of the cabinet," Kumar declared.
The ultimatum highlights growing internal strains within the coalition led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. Tensions began building after multiple TVK leaders openly championed Chief Minister Vijay as a potential national leader and prime ministerial prospect for 2029.
The discourse intensified following a recent independent media survey that placed Vijay among the top preferred figures for the premiership, trailing only Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. These ongoing projections from TVK circles have triggered visible discomfort within the Congress ranks.
The current administration rests on a crucial cooperative framework. Following the 2026 Assembly elections, the TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, narrowly missing an absolute majority in the 234-member house. Securing outside support and alliance pacts—including crucial backing from the Congress—enabled the formation of the government under Vijay.
This alliance also marked a historic political milestone, bringing the Congress back into the Tamil Nadu state ministry for the first time since 1967, with two berths allotted to the party. With the Congress's legislative support remaining vital for maintaining the government's majority, this developing rift over national leadership poses an early test for the coalition's stability as the Vijay government navigates its path beyond first 100 days.
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