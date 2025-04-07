New Delhi: BJP Leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday criticised Rahul Gandhi's visit to Bihar for the 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai and said Congress got zero in Delhi, and they will get zero in Bihar too.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, "Rahul Gandhi has joined the padyatra in Begusarai and is leading the white T-shirt movement. He should know that Congress is also responsible for ruining Bihar. When Congress was in power, it only instigated riots... Congress got zero in Delhi and they will get zero in Bihar too... Rahul Gandhi has gone to Bihar to put pressure on the RJD."

Hussain accused the Congress party of being responsible for the downfall of Bihar during its time in power, saying it only fueled riots.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joined the Congress' student wing's (NSUI) 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai on Monday.

The rally is being led by NSUI National in charge Kanhaiya Kumar. The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition is also addressing a public meeting in Patna.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he would visit Begusarai in Bihar, where he would hold the Yatra.

"Young friends of Bihar, I will be coming to Begusarai on April 7th to join you in the 'Roko Palayan, Do Naukri' campaign, walking shoulder to shoulder with you. The goal is to show the world the spirit of Bihar's youth, their struggles, and their hardships," Rahul said.

The Lok Sabha LoP also asked the youth to wear white t-shirts to put pressure on the Bihar government.

"Come wearing a White T-Shirt, ask questions, raise your voice--to put pressure on the government for your rights, to hold them accountable. Let's come together and make Bihar a state of opportunities," he said.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.