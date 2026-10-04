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  • /Congress woman leader accuses party's Amritsar district chief of assault, threats

Congress woman leader accuses party's Amritsar district chief of assault, threats

She further alleged that the recent changes in the state Congress leadership had intensified the differences.

Published: Oct 04, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Congress woman leader accuses party's Amritsar district chief of assault, threats
Image Credit: IANS

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