Congress Worker’s Body Found In Suitcase In Haryana’s Rohtak; Party Demands Impartial Investigation

A shocking incident occurred in the Rohtak district of Haryana, where the body of a 22-year-old Congress worker was found stuffed in a suitcase near a bus stand.

The Congress party has called for an impartial investigation into this tragic and horrific incident, demanding that the culprits be given the harshest punishment. Reports indicate that Narwal was associated with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a post on X, the Congress party expressed its condolences over the death of the party worker and said, "The news of the brutal murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal in Rohtak, Haryana is very sad and painful. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to his family to bear this loss. We stand with the entire family in this difficult time. There should be an impartial investigation of this cruel and shameful incident that happened with Himani and the culprits should get the harshest punishment."

हरियाणा के रोहतक में कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता हिमानी नरवाल की बर्बर हत्या का समाचार बहुत दुखद और पीड़ादायक है।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि वो दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति और उनके परिजनों को यह दुख सहने की शक्ति दें। इस मुश्किल समय में हम पूरे परिवार के साथ खड़े हैं।



हिमानी के साथ हुई इस क्रूर… March 2, 2025

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda also reacted after the tragic death of a Congress leader questioned Haryana's law and order situation and demanded the accused be arrested soon.

"The news of the murder of sister Himani Narwal, a struggling Congress Party worker in Rohtak has shocked everyone. Law and order is in shambles in the state. The Chief Minister of the state is riding high and is full of arrogance. There is a demand from the government that the criminals should be caught immediately and given the harshest punishment," Hooda said.



रोहतक में कांग्रेस पार्टी की संघर्षशील कार्यकर्ता बहन हिमानी नरवाल की हत्या की खबर ने झकझोर दिया है।



प्रदेश में कानून व्यवस्था का जनाजा निकला हुआ है। प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री उड़नखटोले पर सवार अहंकार में चूर हैं।



सरकार से मांग हैं कि अपराधियों को अविलंब पकड़ कर सख्त से सख्त सजा… — Deepender Singh Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) March 2, 2025

The body of the deceased was discovered in a suitcase which was noticed by passersby, who promptly alerted the police. Sampla Police Station Inspector Bijender Singh confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and a case has been registered.

(With PTI inputs)