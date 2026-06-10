Congress working to rebuild organisation for next LS polls: Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday said the party has begun an extensive organisational strengthening exercise in Assam following its assessment of recent electoral performances, with a focus on expanding outreach across communities and sharpening its political interventions ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Assam, recording its worst performance ever in the state.

Addressing reporters, Gogoi said the Congress had undertaken a detailed review after the Panchayat elections and identified several areas where the party needed to improve its grassroots presence and political messaging. He noted that while strategies to strengthen the organisation had been drawn up earlier, several initiatives remained incomplete.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to him, the Congress is now using the time available before the next Lok Sabha polls to implement those plans and bring greater dynamism to the party. Discussions have been taking place at various levels of the organisation, including district units, to chart out a roadmap for the future.

He said the party was engaging with different sections of society, including tribal communities, Scheduled Castes and other social groups, to better understand their concerns and aspirations. Gogoi added that feedback gathered from different communities across Assam would help shape the party’s future programmes and political priorities.

Targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gogoi alleged that it was more interested in weakening opposition forces than addressing governance challenges. He claimed the BJP lacked a coherent strategy to ensure social harmony and advance economic development.

Referring to issues concerning tribal communities, Gogoi alleged that the government had repeatedly ignored their concerns over land and development projects. He said several communities felt their interests were not being adequately protected.

Gogoi maintained that despite electoral setbacks, the Congress would continue to function as a strong opposition force and raise issues affecting the people.

He asserted that the party was committed to rebuilding its organisational strength and broadening its connection with voters across Assam in preparation for future electoral battles.