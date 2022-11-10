Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleges threats to withdraw complaint against AAP leaders, seeks transfer to other jail out of Delhi

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote to Delhi LG, seeking the transfer of him and his wife to any other jail out of Delhi. The conman has alleged that he was receiving constant threats and pressure to withdraw his complaint against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, said an ANI report. Sukesh reportedly alleged that he was being assaulted by CRPF personnel inside the jail.

The jailed conman, who is facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act, had earlier on Monday written a letter to Delhi LG Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena requesting a CBI probe against the AAP. In that letter to Delhi LG, Chandrashekhar wrote, "I request you to direct an urgent CBI investigation and allow me to file an FIR as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed."

He had also alleged that he is being threatened by AAP leader Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail after his complaint to the Delhi L-G went public, adding "After my last application was released on media, from last two days there has been a severe threat that I have been receiving from the jail administration on behalf of Mr Satyendar Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel."

Earlier on Friday (November 4), the LG informed about the transfer of DG Prison Sandeep Goel with immediate effect via an official order from the Home Department of the Government of National Capital of Territory of Delhi read.

Sukesh also alleged that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to the AAP as he was promised an important party position in south India, adding "If I was the country`s biggest thug then why during 2016 when I personally delivered Rs 50 crores to Mr Satyendra Jain in the presence of Kailash Gahlot in his farm at Asola, and thereafter the same evening, Mr Kejriwal and Mr Jain had visited me for the dinner at Hyatt, Bhikaji Kama Place where I was staying." The letter reads, "Kejriwal Ji why you forced me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 cr to the party in return of seats." Sukesh Chandrashekhar`s letter has been confirmed by his lawyer.

Earlier in his letter to Delhi LG, Sukesh had alleged that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore "protection money" to the Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyender Jain. He had also asked for LG to direct the CBI to file a case on a complaint which has been also given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), adding "I am ready to give all evidence supporting my Complaint against Satyender Jain of AAP. I am also ready to record my 164 Statement before Court and Judge. But the truth has to be out, as I am not able to keep it inside me anymore, I am being harassed, they and their so-called honest government have to be exposed and shown that even in Jail they are involved in high-level corruption."

'Delhi CM should undergo Narco test...' Congress leader Ajoy Kumar

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday demanded a Narco test for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, minister Satyendar Jain, and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, mentioning that it is the first time when someone has clearly admitted that he has given a certain amount of money to the CM. Ajoy Kumar further told ANI, "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, and Sukesh Chandrashekhar should undergo Narco tests. This is the first time in the country that someone has clearly written about him giving a certain amount of money to any chief minister."

He alleged that "The hardcore honest party is the hardcore dishonest party and the CBI should investigate Sukesh`s allegations," adding that the AAP was sending money through hawala to contest elections in Gujarat. "Chief Minister Kejriwal does not keep any portfolio, Kejriwal is an officer, who knows that he can be caught after he signs the file; because of him Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are trapped in corruption charges. The ministers of the Kejriwal government need to be aware of him," Ajoy Kumar said.

The Congress leader further alleged that Kejriwal immediately removed minister Rajendra Pal Gautam who belonged to Scheduled Caste, but is not removing Sisodia and Jain. Notably, after his interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Manish Sisodia alleged that the ED has registered a "false" case against him and quoted them saying as they will make him the chief minister.

Delhi BJP demanded CBI probe into jailed Sukesh's claims

Earlier on Monday, Delhi BJP demanded a CBI probe into jailed comman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's claims that he had bribed the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, in a press conference, demanded the transfer of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain from the capital to prison either in Uttar Pradesh or Haryana.

Demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into Chandrashekhar's allegations, Gupta said, "He has claimed that he paid Rs 10 crore to Jain, the then jail minister in the Kejriwal government, for his protection in prison. The conman has also said he had paid Rs 50 crore for a Rajya Sabha seat. These allegations merit a CBI inquiry."

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, too, demanded Jain's transfer to a prison in any state except the AAP-ruled Punjab, adding "If Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gets arrested in the liquor scam as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims, he too should not be kept in any Delhi jail."

