Conmen dupe doctor of Rs 2.5 crore by selling him 'Aladdin ka Chirag', arrested

New Delhi: In a bizzare incident, two men from Uttar Pradesh reportedly duped a doctor by selling him a golden lamp for Rs 2.5 crore alleging that it the magical 'Aladdin ka Chirag'.

The incident came to light when Doctor Laeek Khan approached the police to complain against the cheats who sold him the lamp posing as tantriks.

The incident reportedly took place in Khairnagar area of Meerut city.

Dr Khan approached the Meerut Superintendent of Police (SSP). Brahampuri Circle Officer (CO) Amit Rai. In his complaint the victim said he was shown a 'magical' lamp by the conmen whom he met at a patient's house.

The patient named Sameena had been visiting the doctor since 2018 for treatment. Later, the doctor would frequent her home for dressing following her surgery.

The doctor said a person named Islamuddin met him when he visited the patient, he was convinced that there was a jinn inside the lamp using some sort of trickery.

Dr. Khan fell for the fraud and it was only much later that the doctor realised that and there was no jinn and that he had been cheated. By then, he had already paid the duo Rs 2.5 crore in installments.

The two men, Islamuddin and his friend Anees, have been arrested and are currently in custody. The woman patient is also being traced and will be arrested.