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The history of Connaught Place Central Park: From dense forests and Jaipur royalty to Delhi's iconic heart

Connaught Place's Central Park in Delhi sits on land that was once a dense forest and a cluster of villages owned by the rulers of Jaipur, including Jaisinghpura.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
The history of Connaught Place Central Park: From dense forests and Jaipur royalty to Delhi's iconic heart
Image Credit: The history of Connaught Place Central Park.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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The history of Connaught Place Central Park: From dense forests and Jaipur royalty to Delhi's iconic heart
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