Conspiracy To Defame CM Fadnavis: Uddhav Thackeray On Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Slap Row

As the incidents of violence increase in Maharashtra amid the ongoing language controversy, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday alleged a conspiracy meant to defame Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He advised Fadnavis to remain "alert" while claiming that such incidents were being "committed deliberately".

"He is not from my party. He is from the Shinde group. I believe a conspiracy is going on to defame the Chief Minister. All things are being done deliberately. Unke antenna on rakhne chahiye (He should remain alert). He (Eknath Shinde) wanted to become the chief minister but was not made, so he is waiting impatiently," Thackeray told reporters here.

His remarks came after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad found himself in hot water for allegedly assaulting a "poor helpless" canteen worker. In a viral video, the Buldhana MLA can be seen punching a man in the face while the other people look on silently.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials took food samples from the Akashvani MLA canteen, where Gaikwad thrashed a canteen employee, alleging poor quality of food.

"Samples of paneer, Schezwan chutney, oil and toor dal have been taken. These will be sent to the lab and the report will come in 14 days, an FDA official said.

Issuing a clarification on the issue, Gaikwad earlier stated that his repeated pleas to the canteen staff to serve quality food fell on deaf ears.

"I have been coming to the Akashwani canteen for 30 years and staying here for 5.5 years. I have repeatedly requested that they serve good food. Eggs 15 days old, non-veg 15-20 days old, vegetables 2-4 days old. Nearly 5,000 to 10,000 people eat here, and everyone has the same complaint. Someone has a lizard in their food, and someone has a rat or a rope," alleged an angry Gaikwad.

He also recounted that he gave an order for food at 10 PM on Tuesday and complained to the staff about the quality of the food.

"I ordered food at 10 PM yesterday, and after having the first bite, I felt there was something wrong... After smelling it, I found it was stale food. I went down and asked the manager who made it. I made everyone smell the food, and all of them found it stale. I explained to them again that they should make clean and good food, eating poison-like food is a health hazard... If they still do not listen, then I have my own way of making them understand," Gaikwad added.

He further alleged that rodents are roaming in the kitchen, and action should be taken to address the problem.

"Every year, the government receives thousands of complaints, and I don't know why they are ignored. Why is it not being inquired about? Rats and dirt are present in the kitchen... This should be checked, but no one seems to care... I request an action on the same so that people's health is not played with," the Shiv Sena MLA said.

Following the incident, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday strongly criticised the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.