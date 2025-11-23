'Conspiring To Snatch Capital': Political Row Erupts In Punjab Over Centre's Push To Bring Chandigarh Under Article 240

A political storm has emerged in Punjab after the Centre proposed bringing Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution. The move has sparked sharp reactions across the state, with multiple political parties expressing concern and describing it as a potential shift in Chandigarh’s administrative status and Punjab’s long-standing claim over the Union Territory.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 11:06 AM IST | Source: Bureau