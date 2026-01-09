‘Constantly In Touch’: MEA Issues Concern Over Indian Nationals Stuck In Venezuela And Colombia

Advertisement
During MEA's weekly press briefing on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued concern over Indian nationals stuck in Venezuela amid ongoin US-Venezuela tensions and stressed on India's stand on helping its citizens abroad. 

Jan 09, 2026
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

MEA spoesperson Randhir Jaiswal during weekly press briefing by the Ministry of External affairs expressed concerns over Indian Nationals stuck in Venezuela and Colombia amid the escalating tensions int he region.

The statement comes in the backdrop of US strike on Venezuela on January 3rd capturing President Nicholas Maduro along with his wife.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responding to a question on number of Individuals stuck in Venezuela, Colombia and adjoining region he said “we are closely following developments in that part of the world, as far as indian nationals are concerned in the region, we don’t have a very big community, a small community of around 50 people in Venezuela and our embassy is continously in touch with them, we have around 650 people in Colombia and we are our embassy is in close touch with them”.

MEA spokesperson also emphasised upon the travel advisory issued by the MInsitry of External affairs for the saftey of citizens stuck in Venezuela and Colombia and advised them to be in touch with the Embassy.

MEA spokesperson also stressed on India’s stand on helping its citizens abroad, during the press briefing he said, “As far as our commitment to indian nationals is concerned, as and when the need to extend and helping hand we will surely do that.”



 

