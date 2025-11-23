With the Winter Session of Parliament scheduled to begin on December 1, 2025, tensions are already building. The session is expected to be a heated one, as the Centre is reportedly preparing to introduce the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025. A major political row has erupted in Punjab after the Centre signaled its intent to bring Chandigarh under the purview of Article 240 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Centre has clarified that "no final decision" has been taken regarding the plan of bringing Chandigarh under the President's direct control and that it will only be made after "consultations with all stakeholders".

"The proposal only to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal. The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s governance or administrative structure, nor does it aim to change the traditional arrangements between Chandigarh and the States of Punjab or Haryana," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

"A suitable decision will be taken only after adequate consultations with all stakeholders, keeping in mind the interests of Chandigarh. There is no need for any concern on this matter. The Central Government has no intention of introducing any Bill to this effect in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament," the Ministry added.

Administration Of Chandigarh And What Does Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2025 Mean?

At present, Chandigarh is administered by the Punjab Governor and serves as the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

According to IANS, if Chandigarh comes under the purview of Article 240 of the Constitution, it would empower the President to directly frame regulations for the Union Territory.

Article 240 currently covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Puducherry.

Chandigarh was created as a Union Territory in 1966 when Haryana was carved out of Punjab and has since functioned as a shared capital.

The Governor of Punjab also serves as Chandigarh's administrator, political leaders in the state have consistently argued that Chandigarh belongs to Punjab and that Haryana should have a separate capital, IANS reported.

Political Row Over Centre's Bill

Parties including the AAP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal have sharply criticised the proposal, calling it "anti-Punjab".

They argue that placing Chandigarh under Article 240 will undermine Punjab's long-standing claim over the city.

(with IANS inputs)