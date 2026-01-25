‘Constitution is soul of India’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes part in Republic Day celebrations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday paid homage to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, described the Constitution as the soul of India, and said it has guided the country for 77 years as a beacon of justice, equality and dignity.

Addressing the Republic Day Celebration ceremony at Chhatrasal Stadium, Delhi Chief Minister Gupta said, "I pay homage to those martyrs who prioritised the nation above even their own lives for the honour of the tricolour and bequeathed us this republic, self-respect, and freedom. The Constitution is the soul of India. Over the past 77 years, India's Constitution has been guiding us as a beacon of light for justice, equality, and dignity... India remembers all the efforts, from the framing of the Constitution to nation-building."

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews the parade at Delhi's Chhatrasal Stadium during the Republic Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/Hq0uS8CXiA — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026

Why Delhi celebrate Republic Day today, not January 26?



Delhi celebrates Republic Day a day before January 26 because the Chief Minister and other Delhi government officials need to attend the official national Republic Day parade on January 26. Holding the state celebration a day earlier allows them to commemorate the occasion. Additionally, it is not feasible to organise a separate parade in the national capital for the state government due to security concerns.

Stating that her government in the national capital faced numerous challenges eleven months ago, Chief Minister Gupta said her government has taken several meaningful steps to change this situation and give Delhi a new direction.

"When our government took charge of Delhi eleven months ago, we faced numerous challenges, but the biggest challenge was the dust and obstacles that had accumulated on the system over the years. We have taken several meaningful steps to change this situation and give Delhi a new direction... Based on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' of the Prime Minister, we have taken many decisions for public welfare during the past eleven months, aiming to bring real and positive change in the lives of the citizens," she said.

(This is a developing story.)