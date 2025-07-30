Construction Of India’s First Indigenous Hovercraft For Coast Guard Begins At Goa Shipyard

The construction of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) first indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicle (ACV) was kicked off on Wednesday with the Girder Laying and Commencement of Erection ceremony at Chowgule & Company Pvt. Ltd. in Goa, as per a Ministry of Defence statement.

The hovercraft, developed using established Griffon Hoverwork designs, is being customised for diverse coastal security tasks. Once deployed, these ACVs will offer improved speed, greater tactical versatility, and the ability to operate in shallow waters, allowing for rapid response in patrolling, interdiction, and search and rescue operations along India's extensive maritime borders.

The Girder Laying and Commencement was held in the presence of Deputy Director General (Materiel & Maintenance), ICG Inspector General Sudhir Sahni.

The construction of the hovercraft follows a contract signed with the Ministry of Defence on October 24, 2024, for six ACVs, underscoring the ICG’s drive towards operational self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

India’s indigenous defence production has surged to an all-time high of Rs 1.46 lakh crore, with exports increasing to a record Rs 24,000 crore in 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said recently.

"Our defence production, which was only Rs 43,000 crore 10 to 11 years ago, has now crossed a record figure of Rs 1,46,000 crore, with the private sector’s contribution at over Rs 32,000 crore. Our defence exports, which were around Rs 600-700 crore 10 years ago, have surpassed a record figure of Rs 24,000 crore today," he said.

The Defence Minister described Make-in-India as crucial for security and prosperity, stating that the use of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor has proved that India has the power to penetrate any armour of the enemy.

He further stated that the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme execution model, will open an opportunity for the private sector to participate in a mega defence project along with public sector companies for the first time, further bolstering the Make in India drive in the defence industry, which played a key role in the success of Operation Sindoor.

(With IANS Inputs)