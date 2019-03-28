हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Construction worker arrested in Maharashtra for alleged terror links

The teenager's arrest came two days after two Bangladeshi nationals with alleged links to terror outfits were arrested in Patna, police said.

Construction worker arrested in Maharashtra for alleged terror links
Representational image

PUNE: A construction site worker in Maharashtra's Pune district was arrested Thursday by Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) for alleged terror links, police said.

Bihar ATS, in a joint operation with Maharashtra ATS, arrested Shariyat Mandal (19), a labourer at a construction site near Chakan, 40 km from Pune, police said.

The teenager's arrest came two days after two Bangladeshi nationals with alleged links to terror outfits were arrested in Patna, police said.

Bihar ATS had seized documents related to deputation of central forces in Jammu and Kashmir from the Bangladeshis, allegedly associated with terror outfit Jamiat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh and Islamic State Bangladesh, police said.

Mandal hails from West Bengal and was in "constant touch" with the two terror suspects held in Patna.

Meanwhile, an ATS officer from Bihar, who was part of the team which arrested Mandal in Chakan, said they recovered a mobile phone and some personal items from the terror suspect.

"We have taken his transit remand from a court in Pune and now he will be taken to Patna, where he will be produced in a court," he said.

