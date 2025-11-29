Advertisement
Video: Construction Worker Breaks Down As Son Claims “IPS Ban Gaya”… This Big News Makes Father Cry; Hidden Full Form Shocks Viewers

In a heartwarming viral clip, a construction worker bursts into tears when his son says he’s become “IPS,” only to reveal a hilarious full form moments later.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2025, 05:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Video: Construction Worker Breaks Down As Son Claims “IPS Ban Gaya”… This Big News Makes Father Cry; Hidden Full Form Shocks ViewersScreen Grab: ( X )

Viral: For the last several hours, one particular video has taken over social media, and it’s easy to see why. It’s the kind of clip that makes you smile, gets you a little emotional, and by the end, leaves you laughing. In it, a young man breaks the kind of news every Indian parent secretly hopes to hear, though not in the way anyone expects.

The video opens with a simple scene: a young man walking up a flight of stairs, gently calling out to his father, who is busy laying cement and tiles. The moment the father hears his son’s voice, he immediately puts his tools aside, gets up, and the warmth between them almost jumps out of the screen.

With a dim voice, the son tells his father that he is now an IPS Officer. The father slows down a bit as he looks at his son, filled with tears. The father couldn't stop himself and hugs his son, making it a heartmelting moment to watch.

User sharing this clip on X mentions the sentiment in an attached note. He writes, “Papa… IPS ban gaye hai. The father stops working…. his dusty hands freeze. He looks at his son, smiles with tears and hugs him tight. Watch till the end."

IPS = India Police Services? You Might Need To Rethink

Before guessing what could else be if not Indian Police Services, then make sure you watch the video carefully as it might turn out to something you never guessed. And then the moment come when the son reveals the literal meaning of it and says straight to the face, "Itni Khushi hoti hai jb IPS bante hain, IPS matlab 'Itna Pyara sundar'shaadi ka card?

What began as a sweet moment quickly turned into chaos after revelation. The man then showed the wedding card like an award, advertising for his word. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

 

Netizens Reactions 

The comments section was flooded with reactions, and people didn’t hold back. One user wrote, “Batmeez, I genuinely thought it was real for a second.” 

Another joked, “Kidney-touching acting,” saying even seasoned actors could learn from the father’s performance. Then there was the brutally honest comment: people will do anything for fame. Should’ve guessed it earlier.”

Another user mentioned the video clip as 'kidney Touching'.

ALSO READ: 2016’s Kazoo Kid Is Back: Internet Shocked By His 2025 Transformation | Video Goes Viral

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

