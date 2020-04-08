Consult states before lifting COVID-19 lockdown, give cash to poor: P Chidambaram urges Centre

New Delhi: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who was one of the first leaders to advocate for the lockdown, on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) urged the Centre to consult states before taking any decision on extending or lifting the ongoing lockdown over the coronavirus crisis.

The veteran Congress leader also demanded that the government give cash to the poor in these difficult times. "As among the first to advocate a lockdown, I welcome the Central government consulting the states on whether the lockdown should be lifted after April 14," P Chidambaram said in a tweet.

As among the first to advocate a lockdown, I welcome the central government consulting the states on whether the lockdown should be lifted after April 14. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 8, 2020

He said the answer to that question cannot be based on personal or sectoral interests. The answer must be determined solely by two numbers -- the absolute increase in positive cases every day and the rate of increase.

"As of today, both numbers point to adopting a cautious and conservative approach," Chidambaram said. The former Union minister slammed the Centre for not making any strategy on the lockdown.

"What is sorely missing in the lockdown strategy is putting cash in the hands of poor people. There are several sections of the poor who have not received a single rupee from the government. With unemployment at 23 per cent (CMIE) and a freeze on daily wages/incomes, the government must immediately find the resources and remonetise (give cash to) the poor,'' he said in one such tweet.

"The miserly and cruelly negligent approach of the government has compounded the hardships of the poor," tweeted Chidambaram.

23% बेरोजगारी दर(CMIE) और दैनिक मजदूरी या आय पर एक फ्रीज के साथ, सरकार को तुरंत गरीबों को संसाधन और प्रतिपूर्ति (नकद देना) देना होगा।

सरकार की दयनीय और क्रूर लापरवाह दृष्टिकोण ने गरीबों की कठिनाइयों को बढ़ा दिया है। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 8, 2020

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made a strong case for the continuation of the ongoing lockdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has also called for its phased withdrawal.

Gehlot said on Tuesday, "After the video conference with PM, I have constituted two task forces as life is important. Another task force to see the lockdown issue which should be exited in a phased manner."

The Centre on Tuesday held a meeting of a group of ministers at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh`s residence, which has yet to take any decision on ending the lockdown.

India is under a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which is to end on April 14.