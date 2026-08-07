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‘Continue to follow development closely’: MEA on Pakistan, Saudi, Turkiye defence pact

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca on Friday, uniting Sunni Muslim US allies concerned about a regional conflict that has brought missile attacks on Gulf oil exporters.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:29 PM IST
‘Continue to follow development closely’: MEA on Pakistan, Saudi, Turkiye defence pact
Image Credit: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (IANS)

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