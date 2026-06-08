Continuing Mission Rozgar, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann hands over appointment letters to 355 more youth, says, 'merit alone is basis for govt jobs in Punjab'

Marking a milestone in the Punjab Government’s employment drive, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday handed over appointment letters to 355 youth, taking the total number of government jobs provided since the formation of the government to 67,037. Declaring the achievement as proof of a new recruitment culture in the state, the CM said that for the first time, government jobs are being secured purely on the basis of merit, transparency and fair competition, without recommendations, political influence or corruption.

Chief Minister Mann said that while incidents of paper leaks, including NEET, have shaken the confidence of youth across the country and 93 examination papers have reportedly been leaked nationwide since 2017, Punjab has not witnessed a single paper leak since 2022.

Highlighting the government’s vision for youth empowerment, CM Mann said Punjab is not only creating jobs but also building opportunities that encourage young people to stay, grow and succeed in their own state.

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Pointing to the beginning of reverse migration, a pathway to regularisation for 65,000 contractual employees, and major investments in skill development through 25 new ITIs and the upgradation of 13 existing institutes, he said the government is committed to giving Punjab’s youth the confidence, opportunities and wings to build their future at home.

The appointment letters were distributed to newly selected candidates in the departments of Technical Education, Cooperation, Local Government, Water Supply and Sanitation, Animal Husbandry, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, and other departments. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, CM Mann said the day marked another important milestone in the state government’s ongoing mission to empower Punjab’s youth through employment and good governance.

Sharing a few snippets from the event, the Chief Minister, on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Today, 355 more youths were handed appointment letters, taking the total number of government jobs provided so far to 67,037. All these jobs have been given purely on the basis of merit and transparency. At a time when papers like NEET are being leaked across the country, Punjab has set an example by ensuring honest recruitment and securing the top position in the nation in the field of education. I appeal to the newly recruited employees to prioritise the work of senior citizens and the common people in government offices. The AAP Government is fully committed to preventing the migration of youth abroad and providing them with opportunities and wings to progress here in Punjab itself.”

Congratulating the newly appointed candidates and their families, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The sole criterion for selection has been hard work, dedication and merit. Gone are the days when government jobs were distributed on the basis of bribery, recommendations or political connections. Today, jobs are being given to deserving candidates through a fair and transparent process. The youth who have been selected today have burnt the midnight oil to achieve success and this is only the beginning of their journey. The sky is the limit for them and they must continue striving for greater achievements.”

The Chief Minister said all appointments made by the Punjab Government have been conducted purely on the basis of merit, transparency and fairness, without any recommendation or political influence. He noted that several young candidates had successfully secured government jobs multiple times in different departments, demonstrating the credibility, competitiveness and integrity of the recruitment process. “Our government has succeeded in creating employment opportunities for youth in every village, town and city of Punjab. This achievement belongs to the hardworking youth of Punjab who trusted their abilities and succeeded through merit,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that from this day forward, the newly appointed employees have become an integral part of the government family and would play a key role in the collective mission of rebuilding a prosperous and vibrant Punjab. “Together, we will leave no stone unturned in restoring the glory of Rangla Punjab. Every one of you now has an important responsibility towards society and the state. The government has fulfilled its duty by providing opportunities. Now it is your turn to serve the people with honesty, dedication and commitment,” he said.

Highlighting the transparent recruitment process adopted by the Punjab Government, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann contrasted Punjab’s record with the situation prevailing in several other parts of the country. He said, “Since 2017, around 93 examination papers have reportedly been leaked across the country. Incidents involving major examinations, including NEET, have disappointed and demoralised lakhs of youth. However, after our government assumed office in 2022, not even a single paper leak incident has surfaced in Punjab. This is because an honest government is working in the state. Meritorious students are getting jobs and opportunities based on their talent and hard work.”

The Chief Minister said the Punjab Government had so far provided 67,037 government jobs completely on merit and every appointment had been made without corruption, nepotism or favouritism.

Referring to the government’s education reforms under Sikhya Kranti, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said Punjab had witnessed a remarkable transformation in the education sector. “When our government assumed office, Punjab was ranked 27th in the country in school education. Today, according to NITI Aayog, Punjab has emerged as the number one state in school education, surpassing states such as Kerala. This achievement has been made possible because we invested in strengthening government schools and creating world-class educational infrastructure,” he said.

The Chief Minister said schools across Punjab were now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and modern infrastructure, creating an environment that encouraged learning, innovation and excellence. “Students are excelling in every field because they are receiving quality education in government schools. The transformation that has taken place in Punjab’s education sector is unprecedented,” he added.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said it was a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that government schools in Punjab now had world-class trained teachers. “Our principals and education officers have received world-class training in Singapore. Head teachers have undergone advanced training at IIM Ahmedabad. Primary teachers have received specialised training at Turku University in Finland. The objective behind these initiatives is to enhance the expertise of our teachers so that students studying in government schools receive the highest quality education,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Punjab Government has established 118 Schools of Eminence across the state, describing them as a historic intervention aimed at securing a bright future for children from ordinary and underprivileged backgrounds. “These Schools of Eminence are emerging as temples of modern education. They are illuminating the lives of students and creating opportunities that were previously unavailable to many families. Their success can be measured from the fact that students from private schools are now taking admission in Schools of Eminence. This itself is proof of the trust people have developed in the government education system,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further said that students in these institutions were being provided specialised coaching for Armed Forces preparatory programmes, NEET, JEE, CLAT, NIFT and several other competitive examinations. “We are preparing our children not merely to pass examinations but to compete successfully at the national level and secure leadership positions in every field,” he said.

Turning to technical education and skill development, the Chief Minister said his government is making determined efforts to create a highly skilled and future-ready workforce capable of meeting the demands of modern industries and emerging technologies. He said, “We have undertaken several transformative initiatives to strengthen technical education and enhance employability among the youth. Construction of 25 new Industrial Training Institutes is currently underway. At the same time, 13 existing ITIs are being upgraded with better infrastructure and modern facilities.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said an investment of Rs 20 crore had been made for the modernisation of Government Polytechnic Colleges. “In addition to this, the Captain Amol Kalia Centre of Excellence is being established at Nangal at a cost of Rs 23 crore. This institution will serve as a hub for advanced skill development and industry-oriented training and will help prepare young people for the jobs of the future,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that a Semester Internship Programme had been introduced across all 91 Polytechnic Colleges in Punjab. “This initiative enables students to gain practical industry exposure and acquire job-ready skills while studying. Our aim is to bridge the gap between education and employment and ensure that our youth are fully prepared for the challenges of a rapidly changing economy,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said these initiatives reflected the Punjab Government’s commitment to building a future-ready workforce, enhancing employability and creating greater opportunities for the youth of the state.

Extending his best wishes to the newly recruited employees, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that they would carve a niche for themselves in the coming years through hard work and dedication.

He urged them to believe in the power of perseverance and determination. “Hard work is the sole key to success. Punjab offers limitless opportunities for growth and prosperity. You should strive to create your own identity and leave a positive mark on society. Never stop dreaming and never stop working towards those dreams because the sky is the limit,” he said.

Drawing a comparison between the role of the government and an airport runway, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the responsibility of the state was to provide opportunities and support systems that enabled young people to achieve their aspirations. “An airport runway does not fly the aircraft. It only facilitates a smooth take-off. In the same way, the state government is creating an enabling environment that allows our youth to realise their dreams. We are giving wings to the ambitions of young minds and making every possible effort to ensure their success,” he said.

The Chief Minister said it was a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that all jobs had been provided completely on merit without corruption or nepotism.

He reiterated that the Punjab Government was committed to ensuring that no young person felt compelled to migrate abroad in search of opportunities. “We want to create such opportunities within Punjab that our youth choose to build their future here. This is essential for fulfilling the dreams of our freedom fighters and for strengthening our state. In fact, due to the efforts of the government, reverse migration is already being witnessed and many young Punjabis are returning from abroad to serve and contribute to their homeland,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the jobs being provided by the government were not favours but the rightful entitlement of deserving candidates. “These young men and women deserve these jobs because of their capability and hard work. Unfortunately, previous governments never paid attention to them. Today, they have succeeded entirely on merit and that is a matter of pride for every Punjabi,” he said.

The Chief Minister exhorted the newly recruited youth to become active and dedicated members of the government system and serve the people with missionary zeal. “Now that you have become part of the government family, your duty is to work for the welfare of the people. Use your pen and authority to help the needy, the underprivileged and those who require support from the government. Ensure that every section of society benefits from your work,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann reiterated that all recruitments had been conducted through a completely transparent process and candidates had secured employment only after succeeding in highly competitive examinations. “The sole agenda of our government from day one has been to empower the youth by providing employment opportunities. Today is a historic day because you have become active partners in Punjab’s socio-economic development and progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the Punjab Government’s landmark decision regarding contractual employees. He said, “In a major welfare-oriented decision, the state government has decided to end the contractual system and begin the process of regularising the services of around 65,000 employees.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said more than 65,000 contractual workers had devoted the best years of their lives to serving Punjab. “These employees have worked tirelessly for the state. It is only fair that they receive dignity, security and stability in their employment. Going forward, there will be no contractors standing between them and the state government,” he said.

The Chief Minister said these employees would now have direct employment, greater dignity and a clear pathway towards permanent service.

He explained that workers currently engaged through private contractors in Punjab Government departments and entities would be brought directly under state employment. “After five years of continuous outsourced service, employees will become eligible for direct state employment. Subsequently, after completing ten years of contractual service, they will be considered for absorption against regular sanctioned posts,” he said.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said two new laws were being introduced to facilitate this transition. “The first law will govern the transition from outsourced employment to direct state contractual employment. The second law will provide a pathway from direct state contractual employment to regular service against sanctioned vacancies. This is a historic step that will transform the lives of thousands of employees and their families,” he said.

Meanwhile, newly recruited candidates from different parts of Punjab praised the Chief Minister and the Punjab Government for ensuring a completely merit-based, free and fair recruitment process.

They said securing a government job without political backing, recommendations or bribery had finally become a reality and represented a major transformation in Punjab’s employment system.

Ranjodh Singh from Dhuri lauded the Chief Minister for prioritising merit over favouritism and ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Echoing similar sentiments, Kala Singh, an ex-serviceman from village Buta Singh Wala in Patiala, said the recruitment process had been conducted with complete transparency and there had been absolutely no scope for manipulation.

Manpreet Kaur from Amritsar described the day as historic for her and her family. Thanking the Chief Minister, she said she had secured the job without any influential reference or payment and that her hard work had finally been rewarded.The transparent recruitment process had broken long-standing barriers for many families and restored confidence among young people,” she added.

Parmeet Kaur from Mohali expressed immense happiness at becoming the first member of her family to secure a government job. She said the selection process had been conducted in a thoroughly fair and transparent manner and that the opportunity had transformed the future of her family.

In another inspiring example, the son of a watchman secured his fourth government job offer entirely through merit. He said the transparent recruitment process had encouraged many of his NRI friends to consider returning to Punjab and applying for government jobs.

Cabinet Ministers Harjot Singh Bains and Gurmeet Singh Khudian, along with several other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Bhagwant Mann Govt creates 67,037 jobs on merit, expands skill infrastructure with 25 new ITIs and major investments in technical education

Key Achievements of Bhagwant Mann Govt

- 67,037 government jobs provided since 2022 purely based on merit, transparency and without recommendations.

- Youth from across Punjab’s villages, towns and cities have benefited from the government’s employment drive.

- Recruitment is continuing in several departments, with more jobs in the pipeline.

- Several candidates have secured government jobs multiple times through competitive examinations, reflecting confidence in the recruitment system.

Skill Development & Technical Education Reforms

- 25 new ITIs under construction across Punjab.

- 13 existing ITIs being upgraded with improved infrastructure and facilities.

- Rs 20 crore spent on modernisation of Government Polytechnic Colleges.

- Rs 12 crore invested in construction, repair and renovation of Government Polytechnic buildings.

- ⁠Cyber-Physical Systems Labs being established in 8 Government Polytechnics with support from IIT Ropar.

- ⁠Innovation Labs established in 5 Government Polytechnics.

- ⁠Captain Amol Kalia Centre of Excellence being established at Nangal at a cost of Rs 23 crore.

- ⁠New ITI at Sardulgarh being built at a cost of Rs 17 crore.

- ⁠Semester Internship Programme introduced across all 91 Polytechnic Colleges to provide industry exposure and job-ready skills.