Contract or Conspiracy? Why Turkish Tech Giant Linked To Bhopal-Indore Metro Project Is Under Scanner

New Delhi: As part of India’s crack down on national security risks, a Turkish tech company involved in smart city infrastructure with military-grade drones that were allegedly used by Pakistani attacks has come under scrutiny. It came days after aviation services provider Celebi lost its security clearance over national security concerns.

The firm, Asisguard, is presently carrying out a Rs 230 crore project for Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems in the Bhopal and Indore Metro projects. The firm is more than just a tech partner. It also develops Turkey’s first indigenously armed drone system, Songar.

Reports allege that the drones were used from aross the border in retaliatory offensive against India during Operation Sindoor. Pakistan had launched a barrage (nearly 300-400) of deadly unmanned aerial vehicles in India.

The strike targeted important sites across the country – civilian infrastructure across Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab and military installations from Sir Creek to Leh. Even the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar was also unsuccessfully was targeted by Kamikaze drone.

The Songar drone can be armed with an electronic warfare gear, a grenade launcher and a machine gun. It is deployed by Turkey’s forces. Its presence in Pakistan’s drone swarms has raised doubts about a military collaboration or possible technology transfer.

After it was revealed, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya ordered a probe into the company’s presence in Indian infrastructure.

“If it is found that the company is directly or indirectly associated with anti-India elements or that its products have been used against India’s security, then the contract with the company will be terminated,” he said, adding that “anyone who stands against India’s sovereignty, regardless of who they are, will not be met with any sympathy or support”.

"राष्ट्र सर्वोपरि...भारत विरोधी मानसिकता का कोई स्थान नहीं"



हमारे लिए राष्ट्रधर्म सर्वोपरि है। जो भी भारत की संप्रभुता के विरुद्ध खड़ा होगा, वह चाहे कोई भी क्यों न हो, उसके साथ किसी भी प्रकार की सहानुभूति या सहयोग असहनीय है।



तुर्किये की कंपनी "असिस गार्ड", जो ड्रोन निर्माण में… — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) May 19, 2025

The development follows the May 15 revocation of security clearance for Celebi Airport Services, the Turkish aviation company that operates ground-handling services at nine major Indian airports.

The Celebi’s contract was terminated shortly after Turkey extended support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor launched to serve justice to the victims of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent tourists.

Following the Celebi decision, Indian companies took over services at airports in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and others. As part of a major reshuffle, more than 10,000 employees were transitioned. After its plea for relief by the Delhi High Court, citing national interest, the company has approached the Supreme Court.