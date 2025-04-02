Controversial Preacher Bajinder Singh Sentenced To Life Imprisonment: The Conversion Issue in Punjab

Controversial Preacher Bajinder Singh , a self-proclaimed preacher and founder of the 'Church of Glory and Wisdom,' was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) on April 1, 2025.

Bajinder was convicted in a sexual assault case involving a woman from Zirakpur, Punjab, a case that brought attention not only to his criminal actions but also to a larger controversy surrounding religious conversions in Punjab.

Bajinder Singh, who gained fame through his claims of miraculous healing powers and large prayer gatherings, was accused of exploiting his followers and using his religious influence to manipulate vulnerable individuals.

His so-called healing sessions often included promises of miraculous cures, attracting a large crowd. However, beneath the façade of his faith-based practices, many of his followers, especially from marginalized communities, found themselves in financially exploited situations.

The case brought into question the growing issue of forced religious conversions, which has been a sensitive topic in Punjab for years. Many families have claimed that religious leaders, like Bajinder Singh, have coerced individuals into converting to Christianity, often using promises of a better life or foreign travel opportunities.

This has sparked significant concern among various religious and political leaders in the region, including Sikh leaders who have expressed their opposition to conversions, especially when individuals are deceived or manipulated into changing their faith.

Jathedar Akal Takht, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj’s View On Religious Conversions

Jathedar Akal Takht, Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, strongly condemned the practices of forced conversions in Punjab, particularly the role of preachers like Bajinder Singh. He stated that the issue of conversions has long been a matter of concern for the Sikh community.

Jathedar Gargaj emphasized that Sikhism strictly opposes forced conversions, and he highlighted the need for the state to take stricter action against those who exploit vulnerable people in the name of religion.

Jathedar Gargaj referred to the actions of individuals like Bajinder Singh as a clear violation of human rights and religious integrity. He expressed deep concerns over the systematic efforts to convert Sikhs, especially through fraudulent promises of a better future. He warned that such actions not only undermine the Sikh community but also disrupt the social fabric of Punjab.

"The Sikh religion has always been about equality and justice, and such conversions for personal gain are completely against the values of Sikhism," Jathedar Gargaj remarked.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Position on Religious Conversion

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) also voiced their concerns regarding religious conversions. Daljit Singh Cheema, senior leader of SAD (B), expressed their support for the victim in the Bajinder Singh case, but they also linked it to the broader issue of religious conversion in Punjab. He stated that while justice should prevail for the victim, the growing influence of self-proclaimed religious leaders in Punjab has been problematic, particularly when these individuals manipulate vulnerable people into conversion through promises of better lives or foreign settlements. The party reiterated its call for stronger regulations to control such unregulated religious organizations.

The Victim’s Statement and Legal Progress

The victim, whose identity remains protected, expressed relief at the court’s decision. She thanked the court and police for their unwavering support throughout the trial. Her legal team also praised the court for delivering justice, calling it a victory for all those who have been victims of exploitation by powerful religious figures.

As the case continues to unfold with further allegations against Bajinder Singh, including those from other victims, the story highlights a dark side of some religious movements that manipulate the trust and vulnerability of followers for personal gain.

By Ravinder Singh Robin