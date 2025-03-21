Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2875349https://zeenews.india.com/india/conversations-and-dialogues-have-been-going-on-with-china-says-mea-spokesperson-2875349.html
NewsIndia
INDIA-CHINA

Conversations And Dialogues Have Been Going On With China, Says MEA Spokesperson

The diplomatic ties between India and China have seen significant progress following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that the bilateral meeting in Kazan marked a crucial turning point, followed by productive discussions between the Indian Foreign Secretary and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 07:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Conversations And Dialogues Have Been Going On With China, Says MEA Spokesperson Image: ANI

The diplomatic ties between India and China have seen significant progress following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that the bilateral meeting in Kazan marked a crucial turning point, followed by productive discussions between the Indian Foreign Secretary and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister.

"Since we had a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi in Kazan. Since then, we have had constructive engagement at the levels of EAM, NSA and the Foreign Secretary also travelled to China in January, where he met his counterpart..." Jaiswal said in a press conference, ANI reported.

Stating that the conversation and dialogues between both countries are progressing, he added, "Conversations and dialogues have been going on and they have been moving forward in the right direction...Several in principal approvals and understanding have been reached and hopefully, they will go forward in the days ahead," 

The MEA spokesperson announced the agreement to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025, adding that details are still being worked out, this development is a positive step in normalising relations between both nations.

"It has been agreed that the Kailash Mansarovar will start in 2025, but how the yatra will start, and other talks are still going on...," said Jaiswal.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK