Conversations And Dialogues Have Been Going On With China, Says MEA Spokesperson

The diplomatic ties between India and China have seen significant progress following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that the bilateral meeting in Kazan marked a crucial turning point, followed by productive discussions between the Indian Foreign Secretary and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister.

"Since we had a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi in Kazan. Since then, we have had constructive engagement at the levels of EAM, NSA and the Foreign Secretary also travelled to China in January, where he met his counterpart..." Jaiswal said in a press conference, ANI reported.

Stating that the conversation and dialogues between both countries are progressing, he added, "Conversations and dialogues have been going on and they have been moving forward in the right direction...Several in principal approvals and understanding have been reached and hopefully, they will go forward in the days ahead,"

The MEA spokesperson announced the agreement to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025, adding that details are still being worked out, this development is a positive step in normalising relations between both nations.

"It has been agreed that the Kailash Mansarovar will start in 2025, but how the yatra will start, and other talks are still going on...," said Jaiswal.