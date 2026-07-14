/Conviction of Tahir Hussain sparks political reactions; DNA examines backing behind Delhi riots convict

The conviction of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in the 2020 Delhi riots case has triggered sharp political reactions, with several leaders questioning the verdict while others have welcomed it as justice for the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma. The Karkardooma Court recently held Hussain and four others guilty in Sharma’s murder case, prompting renewed debate over the Delhi riots and the judicial process.
In today’s episode of DNA, Zee News conducted a detailed analysis of the political and ideological reactions that followed the court’s verdict. The programme examined statements made by various political leaders who have expressed support for Tahir Hussain despite his conviction, and discussed the implications of questioning judicial decisions in high-profile cases.
Congress MP Imran Masood drew criticism after suggesting that Tahir Hussain was convicted because of his identity, claiming that someone with a different name would have been acquitted. He also maintained that Hussain was not involved in the riots but had attempted to control the violence. The remarks have sparked debate over whether such statements undermine public confidence in the judicial process, particularly after a court verdict based on evidence presented during the trial.
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan also expressed sympathy for Tahir Hussain following the judgment. In a social media post, he said he was saddened by the conviction and hoped that Hussain would receive justice from a higher court. Although the Aam Aadmi Party has previously expelled Tahir Hussain and distanced itself from him, Khan’s comments have reignited discussions over political solidarity and individual positions within parties.
The programme also revisited Tahir Hussain’s political journey after his arrest. Despite being in jail, he was fielded as a candidate by AIMIM during the Delhi Assembly elections, and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi personally campaigned for him in Mustafabad. The episode examined how Hussain continued to receive political backing even after facing serious criminal charges related to the Delhi riots.
The analysis further recalled that the 2020 Delhi riots took place amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), when concerns were raised that the law would take away the citizenship of Muslims. The programme noted that more than six years after the Act was passed, no instance has been identified where an individual’s citizenship was revoked under the law.
Meanwhile, Ankit Sharma’s family welcomed the progress in the legal process but said their pain remains unchanged. His brother, Ankur Sharma, said the family was not in a position to speak extensively to the media and reiterated that they sought complete justice for Ankit. He added that while the court’s verdict was a positive step, the family had not yet recovered from its loss. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also reacted to the verdict, adding another political dimension to the developments surrounding the case.
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