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Conviction of Tahir Hussain sparks political reactions; DNA examines backing behind Delhi riots convict

Political laders like Congress MP Imran Masood and MLA Amanatullah Khan expressed sympathy for 2020 Delhi riots case convict Tahir Hussain. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
Conviction of Tahir Hussain sparks political reactions; DNA examines backing behind Delhi riots convict

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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