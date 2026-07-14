/Conviction of Tahir Hussain sparks political reactions; DNA examines backing behind Delhi riots convict

Meanwhile, Ankit Sharma’s family welcomed the progress in the legal process but said their pain remains unchanged. His brother, Ankur Sharma, said the family was not in a position to speak extensively to the media and reiterated that they sought complete justice for Ankit. He added that while the court’s verdict was a positive step, the family had not yet recovered from its loss. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also reacted to the verdict, adding another political dimension to the developments surrounding the case.

