Cooking Gas Gets Cheaper But Only For Some: Why Your LPG Bill May Still Stay The Same

New Delhi: A new month begins with welcome news for businesses using commercial LPG. Oil companies have rolled out a price cut on the 19 kg commercial gas cylinders. Each cylinder is now cheaper by Rs 51.50 starting Monday (September 1).

The cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,580. Earlier, the price was Rs 1,631.50. This update came from Indian Oil Corporation early Monday.

Other major cities also see new rates in place. In Kolkata, a 19 kg cylinder now sells at Rs 1,684. In Mumbai, the price has dropped to Rs 1,531.50. Chennai residents using the commercial variant will now pay Rs 1,738 per cylinder.

No changes have been made to the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders. These rates have remained steady since April 8.

As per the latest data from Indian Oil Corporation, the domestic cylinder in Delhi still costs Rs 853. Chennai has the price fixed at Rs 868.50. In Kolkata, users pay Rs 879. Mumbai maintains a cost of Rs 852.50 for the same.

This revision comes as a breather for smaller businesses. Roadside eateries, small restaurants, local food stalls and various service vendors rely on these commercial cylinders daily. A small cut in cost means some financial ease for thousands running tight operations in cities.

In the past month, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the Centre’s efforts to support stable LPG rates. He acknowledged the government's recent move of approving Rs 30,000 crore in financial aid to oil marketing firms.

This compensation is set to be distributed in 12 parts. The Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed this decision on August 8. The goal is to help oil companies manage the rising cost pressures globally while keeping retail LPG prices in India under control.

With global energy markets facing uncertainty, this intervention has played a key role in avoiding steep hikes for consumers. The commercial LPG price drop reflects the impact of this support, though household users may still have to wait for any downward revision.

For now, the new rate change helps lighten the load for thousands of small enterprises. The timing also offers a bit of cushion before the festive rush begins across Indian cities.