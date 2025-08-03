Cop Offers Milk, Petals To Floodwater, Worships It As ‘Ganga Maiya’: Viral UP Video

A video of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh offering milk and rose petals to floodwater outside his house has gone viral on social media, drawing a mix of reactions, criticism, and comments from netizens.

The video now viral on Instagram and X shows Sub-Inspector Chandradeep Nishad offering milk and rose petals to the water accumulated in front of his house due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

After the offering, he folded his hands in prayer, treating the floodwater as ‘Ganga Maiya.’ In the background, some bystanders can be heard giggling.

The entire scene sparked widespread reactions online, with some users jokingly calling it “a new form of water management,” while others viewed it as a reflection of deep-rooted superstitions.

One ‘X’ user commented, ‘Only in India will you see people worshipping floodwater. Incredible scenes!’ Another wrote, ‘This is why we need more science education.’

However, a few came to the officer’s defense, saying it is a symbolic act or a personal belief that shouldn’t be mocked.

While the motive behind the act remained unclear, the incident has once again sparked conversations about how people respond to natural events with symbolic or faith-based rituals even being the face of administrative responsibilities.

Whether intended seriously or performed in jest, Sub-Inspector Nishad’s gesture has certainly caught wide attention on the internet.