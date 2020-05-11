हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Cops on lockdown duty attacked with sticks in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat

The injured included a senior sub-inspector, two sub-inspectors and two women constables. Police have registered a case against 12 people, including a history-sheeter, in this regard.

Cops on lockdown duty attacked with sticks in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Kanpur Dehat
File Photo

Kanpur: Seven police personnel on a lockdown duty sustained injuries when a group of people attacked them with sticks in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat on Sunday, an official said.

The injured included a senior sub-inspector, two sub-inspectors and two women constables. Police have registered a case against 12 people, including a history-sheeter, in this regard.

Kanpur Dehat ASP Anoop Kumar said the incident took place in the Rasoolabad area when the police personnel were enforcing the coronavirus lockdown.

"Police caught many people, including Sarman Singh, a history-sheeter; Tiran Singh; and Balwan Singh, who had gathered there without masks on their faces. When police asked them to go to their homes, they started arguing," the ASP said.

Soon, they started manhandling police personnel and beat them up with sticks, the ASP said, adding that the police personnel had to run from there to save their lives. The attackers even hurled stones at them, he said.

"The injured police personnel have been admitted to a community health centre," he said.

The ASP said the attackers fled when heavy police force reached there.

The injured police personnel have been identified as Senior-Sub Inspector Sukhbir Singh; Sub-Inspectors Sanjeev Kumar and Umesh Sharma; and constables Vinod Kumar, Avnish Kumar, Jaya Yadav and Divya.

An FIR has been registered against around 12 persons, including Sarman Singh, for attacking the police team, Rasoolabad SHO Tulsiram Pandey said.

"Five people, including three women, were detained in this connection. Efforts are on to nab the attackers," Pandey said. 

Uttar PradeshKanpurUP coplockdownAssaultCOVID-19
