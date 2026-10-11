/Cordelia cruises expands feet to two ships with launch of Cordelia Sky, plans third vessel for 2027

Cordelia Cruises has expanded its fleet with the launch of its second ship, Cordelia Sky, marked by a grand event featuring a 1,500-drone show at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The display, which brought together guests, business partners, media representatives and industry figures, showcased India’s cultural heritage and the identity of the new vessel.
The event combined music, lights and art to celebrate the arrival of the ship, marking a new phase of growth for the premium cruise operator. Five years after beginning operations with a single vessel, Cordelia Cruises now operates two ships and has announced plans to add a third, Cordelia Sun, in 2027.
One of the highlights of the evening was a drone formation depicting Cordelia Sky against the night sky.
Addressing the gathering, Jurgen Bailom, president and chief executive officer of Cordelia Cruises, said the company had set out to make cruise holidays a preferred choice for every Indian when it began operations five years ago.
Since launching its services in 2021, Cordelia Cruises has welcomed more than 800,000 passengers. The addition of Cordelia Sky is set to significantly increase its capacity.
With Cordelia Sky and Cordelia Empress in its fleet, the company now has 1,798 staterooms. At double occupancy, the two ships can accommodate a combined 3,596 passengers at a time.
The company’s passenger capacity has increased by around 126 per cent compared with its single-ship operations.
Cordelia Cruises is targeting November 2027 for the arrival of its third vessel, Cordelia Sun.
Designed with Indian travellers in mind, Cordelia Sky offers a range of dining options, including Indian cuisine, Italian food and international dishes.
The ship also provides pure vegetarian meals, with options catering to the dietary requirements of Jain passengers.
Onboard entertainment and leisure facilities include live shows, theatre productions, a fitness and wellness centre, sports facilities, and dedicated play areas for children and teenagers.
Cordelia Sky is scheduled to begin its first commercial sailing from Mumbai on October 23, 2026. Its planned itineraries include short cruises and domestic and international destinations.
The offerings include two-night short-break cruises, three-night sailings to Goa, four-night cruises to Lakshadweep and five-night Goa-Lakshadweep itineraries.
The ship will also offer a seven-night South-East Asia journey departing from Chennai, with stops in Phuket, Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.
Following Cordelia Sky’s arrival in Mumbai, Cordelia Cruises’ first ship, Cordelia Empress, will shift its homeport to Kochi.
Commercial sailings from Kochi are scheduled to begin on October 25, 2026, a move expected to improve access to cruise holidays for travellers in Kerala and southern India.
From Kochi, Cordelia Empress will offer weekend getaways, cruises to the Lakshadweep islands of Minicoy and Kavaratti, as well as international cruise itineraries.
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