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  • /Cordelia cruises expands feet to two ships with launch of Cordelia Sky, plans third vessel for 2027

Cordelia cruises expands feet to two ships with launch of Cordelia Sky, plans third vessel for 2027

The ship will also offer a seven-night South-East Asia journey departing from Chennai, with stops in Phuket, Langkawi, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Published: Oct 11, 2026, 09:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 09:04 PM IST
Cordelia cruises expands feet to two ships with launch of Cordelia Sky, plans third vessel for 2027

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