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Cordelia Sky, second ship of Cordelia Cruises, arrives in Mumbai

Mumbai welcomed a new addition to India’s cruise industry as Cordelia Sky, the second ship in the Cordelia Cruises fleet, arrived in the city, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion and its vision to make cruising more accessible to Indian travellers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 09:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
Cordelia Sky, second ship of Cordelia Cruises, arrives in Mumbai

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Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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