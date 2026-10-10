/Cordelia Sky, second ship of Cordelia Cruises, arrives in Mumbai

Mumbai welcomed a new addition to India’s cruise industry as Cordelia Sky, the second ship in the Cordelia Cruises fleet, arrived in the city, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion and its vision to make cruising more accessible to Indian travellers.
The arrival of Cordelia Sky comes five years after Cordelia Cruises began its journey in India with its first ship, Cordelia Empress. With the addition of a second ship, the company is expanding its capacity, introducing more itinerary choices and strengthening India’s position as an emerging cruise tourism market.
At over 77,000 gross tonnes and 258 metres in length, Cordelia Sky is significantly larger than Cordelia Empress. The ship features over 1,000 staterooms, 10 restaurants, 11 bars, swimming pools, entertainment venues, a 930-seat theatre, sports facilities, a spa, and dedicated spaces for children and teenagers.
Having undergone rebranding, Cordelia Sky has arrived in Mumbai in her new Cordelia identity, ready to begin a new chapter sailing from Indian shores.
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