Corneal blindness in India: A preventable crisis demanding urgent action

Corneal blindness remains one of India’s most pressing yet under-recognised public health challenges, affecting millions and disproportionately impacting the young and economically productive population. Unlike many other causes of blindness, corneal blindness is largely preventable or treatable, making it a critical area for intervention.

India carries a significant share of the global burden of blindness, accounting for nearly one-fifth of visually impaired individuals worldwide. Within this, corneal diseases contribute substantially, estimated to account for around 4-8% of all blindness in the country. Current estimates suggest that about 1.2 million people in India are affected by corneal blindness, with an additional 25,000 to 30,000 new cases being added each year.

The causes of corneal blindness in India are diverse but largely avoidable. Infectious keratitis, ocular trauma, vitamin A deficiency, and complications from traditional eye remedies remain leading contributors. Studies have shown that childhood corneal infections and injuries account for a significant proportion of cases, especially in rural areas. Alarmingly, nearly 95% of corneal blindness cases in certain populations are considered preventable or treatable with timely intervention.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Socioeconomic and geographic disparities play a major role in the burden of disease. Rural populations are particularly vulnerable due to limited access to quality eye care, delayed treatment, and poor awareness. Agricultural workers face higher risks of eye injuries, while children may suffer due to malnutrition and lack of early medical attention. Additionally, harmful practices such as the use of traditional eye medicines continue to exacerbate corneal damage.

One of the most effective treatments for corneal blindness is corneal transplantation. However, India faces a severe shortage of donor corneas. While thousands await surgery, only a fraction receive timely transplants due to low rates of eye donation. Bridging this gap requires not only improved infrastructure and surgical capacity but also widespread public awareness and community participation in eye donation.

Encouragingly, efforts are underway to address these challenges. National programs like the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) focus on prevention, early detection, and treatment. Advances in medical technology, including improved surgical techniques and research into bioengineered corneas, offer new hope for patients who previously had limited options.

Prevention remains the most cost-effective strategy. Simple measures, such as promoting eye safety in workplaces, improving hygiene, ensuring timely treatment of infections, and strengthening primary eye care services, can significantly reduce the incidence of corneal blindness. School screening programs and community outreach initiatives can also play a vital role in early detection.

Ultimately, tackling corneal blindness in India requires a multi-pronged approach involving healthcare providers, policymakers, and the public. Increasing awareness about eye donation, improving access to affordable eye care, and addressing social determinants of health are essential steps toward reducing this preventable cause of blindness.

As India advances in healthcare, eliminating avoidable corneal blindness is an achievable goal, provided awareness translates into action and vision care becomes a national priority.