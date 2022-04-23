हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
delhi covid cases

Coronavirus 4th wave: Delhi again reports 1,000+ Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

 The national capital on Saturday reported 1,094 fresh Covid cases, registering a marginal rise against 1,042 infections reported on the previous day, health officials said.The fresh cases have taken the overall caseload to 18,73,793, according to the Health Department bulletin issued on Saturday evening.

Coronavirus 4th wave: Delhi again reports 1,000+ Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Delhi reported 1,094 fresh Covid cases today

 The national capital on Saturday reported 1,094 fresh Covid cases, registering a marginal rise against 1,042 infections reported on the previous day, health officials said.The fresh cases have taken the overall caseload to 18,73,793, according to the Health Department bulletin issued on Saturday evening.

Besides, two Covid related deaths have also been reported, taking the total death toll in the city to 26,166. The Covid fatality rate stands at 1.4 per cent, as per the bulletin.

Along with this, the number of active Covid cases in the city has also surged to 3,705. The Covid positivity rate has been reported 4.83 per cent on Saturday.

With 640 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,43,922. The number of Covid patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 2,532.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 647 in the city. Meanwhile, a total of 22,714 new tests -- 13,748 RT-PCR and 8,966 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,76,65,870.

However, 36,050 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours in the national capital which includes 5,311 as first dose, 18,732 vaccines as second doses and 12,007 vaccines as precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,30,95,781 according to the health bulletin on Saturday evening.

