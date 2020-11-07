Coronavirus: Big worry for people in Delhi as new cases touch record high

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded over 7,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time taking the tally to over 4.23 lakh on Friday (November 6), while the death toll rose to 6,833 with 64 more fatalities, authorities said.

It is to be noted that until now, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had not breached the 7000-mark. For the last three days, Delhi has been reporting over 6,000 coronavirus cases daily. The second-biggest spike in cases was on November 4, when the city reported 6,842 cases.

The 7,178 fresh cases were diagnosed following 58,860 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 12.19 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by Delhi's health department.

On Friday, 64 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,833. On Thursday, 66 fatalities due to COVID-19 were reported. The active cases tally on Friday stood at 39,722. The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 4,23,831. The recovery rate on Friday was over 89 per cent, it said.

The number of daily cases had crossed the 6,000-mark for three consecutive days from November 3-5. On November 4, the national capital had reorded highest single-day spike till date - at 6,842 cases.

The number of containment zones in Delhi has increased to 3,754 from 3,684 on Thursday.

The sudden spike in cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution levels. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, the next festivals are Diwali and Chhath in November.

According to the Friday bulletin, out of the total number of 15,781 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,253 are vacant.

It said 618 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

